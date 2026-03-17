Projected Lineup: March 17 at Columbus

Svechnikov likely to play after missing Monday's practice

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By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Forward Andrei Svechnikov is expected to play for the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

After scoring his 24th goal of the season on Saturday in Tampa, the winger was noticeably absent at Monday's practice. Rod Brind'Amour told reporters yesterday that Svechnikov "didn't feel 100%," but this afternoon, the head coach said the 25-year-old is fine.

What remains to be seen is how the rest of the lineup will filter down. Eric Robinson filled in at Svechnikov's spot next to Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis yesterday, with Nic Deslauriers skating beside William Carrier and Mark Jankowski.

Was Robinson just a placeholder who will be the odd man out tonight, allowing Deslauriers to make his team debut, or will the New Jersey-born winger return to his spot previously between Carrier and Jankowski, rendering Deslauriers a health extra once again?

On the blue line, the Canes will be without Shayne Gostisbehere for a fifth consecutive game. Dealing with a lower-body injury, the point-producing defenseman has been out of action since Mar. 6 in Edmonton.

Behind it all, #32 Brandon Bussi is scheduled to be in net for the 32nd time this season.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson*

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Reilly - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

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Injuries

Shayne Gostisbehere | Lower-Body | Out "A Couple of Games" as of Mar. 10)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Scratches

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

TBD

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PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Nikishin

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Miller

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.

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