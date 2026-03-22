Projected Lineup: March 22 at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - Goaltender Frederik Andersen is likely to try for a fifth consecutive victory on Sunday when he backstops the Carolina Hurricanes against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Earning wins over these same Penguins at Lenovo Center on Mar. 10 and 18, the veteran backstop is 5-1 since the Winter Olympics.

In front of him, it is not expected that the team will make any changes to a formation that's won both of its most recent outings. Scoring six on Wednesday at home against Pittsburgh and four Friday night in Toronto, the group has gotten contributions up and down the lineup.

Defenseman K'Andre Miller found twine at a crucial time in both of the latest wins, scoring in back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 3-5, 2023, when he was a member of the New York Rangers.

As for the forward group, Taylor Hall sits at 299 career goals entering today's matchup. Enjoying success against Pittsburgh over the course of his career, he has 31 points in 33 career games against them.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Reilly - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

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Injuries

Shayne Gostisbehere | Lower-Body | Out "A Couple of Games" as of Mar. 10)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

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PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Nikishin

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Miller

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.