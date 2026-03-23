Canes To Travel To Helsinki For 2026 NHL Global Series Finland

RALEIGH, N.C. - The National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA), together with Live Nation, today announced the 2026 NHL Global Series™ Finland, a pair of regular-season games matching the Carolina Hurricanes and Seattle Kraken at Veikkaus Arena in Helsinki, Finland, November 12 and November 14.

2026 NHL Global Series Finland, Veikkaus Arena, Helsinki

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken

Game 1 – Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026, 7 p.m. EET (12 p.m. ET)

Game 2 – Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, 8 p.m. EET (1 pm ET)

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, March 31, at 10 a.m. EET (4 am ET), at this link. Hurricanes fans interested in attending the NHL Global Series Finland can fill out this interest form to receive information on Canes Fan Tour packages. Fan Tour packages will include airfare, hotel accommodations, game tickets, tours and optional excursions. Additional information will be released at a later date.

The 2026 NHL Global Series games in Finland and Germany will mark the 13th season, and fifth consecutive campaign, that the NHL has traveled to Europe to play regular-season games. These games reward the legions of loyal and passionate fans in Europe that enjoy live NHL games available via international media rightsholders and, in certain territories, on NHL.TV on DAZN. The NHL’s biggest star players are also featured across numerous social media platforms, and on NHL.com in seven languages, for the League’s international fans. Of the 48 previous regular-season games played outside North America, there have been 11 played in Finland, of which seven have taken place in Helsinki.

Veikkaus Arena, formerly known as Hartwall Arena, has hosted a total of seven previous NHL regular-season games. The Hurricanes will be making their second trip outside North America, and to Finland, for regular-season play. Their first was the 2010 Premiere Series, which saw the team win a pair of games at Hartwall Arena against the Minnesota Wild, 4-3 on Oct. 7 and 2-1 in a shootout Oct. 8.

Two Hurricanes’ forwards will be returning to their homeland for the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland, as current team point and assist leader Sebastian Aho (25-47-72 in 70 GP) hails from Rauma and fellow center Jesperi Kotkaniemi was born in Pori.

Links to a complete history of NHL regular-season games played outside North America are below.

Additional information on the 2026 NHL Global Series Finland, including broadcast details, will be available here.