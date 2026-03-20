Projected Lineup: March 20 at Toronto

TORONTO - Taylor Hall is slated to suit up for his 100th game as a Hurricane when Carolina visits the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.

The former Ontario Hockey League standout has helped form a formidable trio alongside Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake, which combined for seven points in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh. That victory also saw Hall become the seventh Cane to score 15 goals this season, one of which helped the team pick up a 5-4 victory in its last trip to Toronto on Nov. 9.

The rest of the lineup at this morning's skate contained no changes from Wednesday's winners, aside from Brandon Bussi operating in the traditional starter's crease. Expected to take his turn in what has been an every-other-game rotation in recent outings, Bussi is seeking a return to his early-season form amid a current three-game skid between the pipes.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Reilly - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

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Injuries

Shayne Gostisbehere | Lower-Body | Out "A Couple of Games" as of Mar. 10)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

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PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Nikishin

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Miller

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.