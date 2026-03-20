Projected Lineup: March 20 at Toronto

TORONTO - Taylor Hall is slated to suit up for his 100th game as a Hurricane when Carolina visits the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday.
The former Ontario Hockey League standout has helped form a formidable trio alongside Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake, which combined for seven points in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh. That victory also saw Hall become the seventh Cane to score 15 goals this season, one of which helped the team pick up a 5-4 victory in its last trip to Toronto on Nov. 9.
The rest of the lineup at this morning's skate contained no changes from Wednesday's winners, aside from Brandon Bussi operating in the traditional starter's crease. Expected to take his turn in what has been an every-other-game rotation in recent outings, Bussi is seeking a return to his early-season form amid a current three-game skid between the pipes.
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Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis
Hall - Stankoven - Blake
Ehlers - Staal - Martinook
Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson
Defense
Slavin - Chatfield
Miller - Walker
Reilly - Nikishin
Starting Goaltender
Bussi
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Injuries
Shayne Gostisbehere | Lower-Body | Out "A Couple of Games" as of Mar. 10)
Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)
Scratches
Nicolas Deslauriers
Jesperi Kotkaniemi
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PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Nikishin
PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Miller
Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.