Recap: Power-Play Prowess Propels Canes Past Pens

PITTSBURGH - Spearheaded by three power-play goals, the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins for the third time in two weeks with a 5-1 victory at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday.
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Scoring in the game's first minute for the sixth time this season, Carolina got an early boost from Sebastian Aho, whose seeing-eye shot on the man advantage provided a lead the Canes carried through the first intermission.
Going right back to 5-on-4 work in the middle frame, Nikolaj Ehlers wired a one-timer past Stuart Skinner to double the lead at 6:24. Jalen Chatfield then found twine with a shot through traffic just under three minutes later, potting the team's lone even-strength goal of the affair. Wrapping up a prolific second period, Seth Jarvis joined the fun with another man-advantage marker at 17:20, finishing a perfect feed from Ehlers.
Pittsburgh's Egor Chinakov eventually broke Frederik Andersen's shutout bid with a late goal, but Mark Jankowski ensured there would be no miracle with an empty-net tally in the final minutes. Andersen, meanwhile, finished with 18 sterling saves for his fifth consecutive victory between the pipes.