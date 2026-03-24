Preview: March 24 at Montreal

MONTREAL - The Carolina Hurricanes close out a three-game road trip against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

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When: Tuesday, March 24

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 45-19-6 (96 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-1 Win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, March 22

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Canadiens Record: 38-21-10 (86 Points, T-3rd - Atlantic Division)

Canadiens Last Game: 7-3 Win over the New York Islanders on Sunday, March 22