Preview: March 24 at Montreal

Canes eye a fourth consecutive win as they face the Habs for the first of two times in six days

25-26 3.24 @ MTL 7pm 16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

MONTREAL - The Carolina Hurricanes close out a three-game road trip against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday.

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When: Tuesday, March 24

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

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Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 45-19-6 (96 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-1 Win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sunday, March 22

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Canadiens Record: 38-21-10 (86 Points, T-3rd - Atlantic Division)

Canadiens Last Game: 7-3 Win over the New York Islanders on Sunday, March 22

Last Time Out...

  • Using three power play goals, the Canes cruised past the Penguins by a score of 5-1 on Sunday.
  • Putting on a clinic against the league's top penalty kill, Seth Jarvis led the charge with a goal and two assists.
  • Frederik Andersen won his fifth consecutive start in net, turning away 18 shots.

Season Series vs. MON...

  • Jan. 1: Puck management problems cost the Canes in a 7-5 loss at Lenovo Center.

Jarv's Jumpin'...

  • Coming off his fourth three-point performance of the season, Seth Jarvis enters tonight's contest on a three-game point streak (1G, 5A).
  • Jarvis scored on Sunday and leads the team with 29 goals on the season — one shy of his third consecutive 30-goal campaign, a feat only five players in franchise history have pulled off.

In Net...

  • The Canes have rolled a consistent rotation between Frederik Andersen and Brandon Bussi since returning to play from the Olympic break. Should that pattern hold, Bussi would be in line to start.
  • Snapping a personal three-game skid on Friday against Toronto, the 27-year-old made 23 saves to improve to 26-6-1.

On The Other Side...

  • One of the highest-scoring teams in the league this season, Montreal's 3.51 goals per game ranks third among all NHL clubs.
  • As his team put up seven against the Islanders on Sunday afternoon, Cole Caufield drove the bus with a hat trick and two assists, upping his point total on the season to 74 in 68 games. His 43 goals on the season trail only Nathan MacKinnon (45).
  • Hanging tough in the Eastern Conference playoff race, there aren't many flaws to Martin St. Louis' side, but one area of concern is the team's penalty kill. Owning the sixth-worst kill rate in the league (76.5%) on the year, two of the three goals the Habs conceded in their last outing came on the power play.

Injury Updates...

  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (lower-body injury) left during the team's Mar. 6 win in Edmonton and did not return. Rod Brind'Amour said on Mar. 10 that he would likely miss a couple of games.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (hip surgery) was declared "probably out for the year" by Rod Brind'Amour on Dec. 29.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their WHITE uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly home immediately post-game. They are scheduled to practice on Wednesday, be off on Thursday, practice again on Friday, and then return to game action on Saturday against the Devils.
  • Next Home Game: Saturday, March 28 vs. New Jersey | 5:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

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