Recap: Canes Outduel Penguins In Wild OT Thriller

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour looking back on the win...

“I thought we were great pretty much all night. It was a weird game. Going to the third, it was 2-1, and it ends up 6-5. You would have never thought that the way that game was going. We created a ton of good opportunities tonight, [but] we just didn't cash in. Then, a couple of weird bounces, fanned-on shots, we were giving them breakaways, and we found ourselves behind. Give the guys credit. They just kept playing. It didn't really affect us one bit, which it easily could have."

Jordan Martinook giving his thoughts…

“Resiliency, I would say, is the word of the night. You get the lead, they tie it up. You get the lead, they tie it up. Then they score two, and you’re just kind of sitting on the bench in a ‘What just happened’-type moment. [We] just stick with it. The tying goal, Fly coming through the neutral zone, he deked out four or five guys, and kind of set that whole shift up. Guys stepping up - Blake, Hallsy, and Stank line was phenomenal. You need that in games like that. It felt like an important game, and it was.”

Jackson Blake talking about how the team didn't cave after falling behind late in the third...

“We’re very resilient, I think. It doesn’t matter what the score is; we’re going to compete and we’re going to battle. We’re going to play the way Rod wants us to play and be predictable to each other. I don’t care if it’s 5-1 or we’re up 5-1, the boys are going to be giving it their all, and we’re going to try and play the way he wants us to play.”

Rod Brind’Amour on the line of Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven, and Jackson Blake, which combined for seven points…

“Every time they touched the ice, it felt like they were going to score. They’ve been great. Really, they got two power play goals, one doesn’t count because it was at the end of one, but it was a good entry and good individual efforts there. Same thing on the other one. They’ve really stepped their game up. It’s been nice to watch.”

Sean Walker walking us through his dagger…

“Honestly, I’m just trying to create a little space for him. I want him and Jarv to have the puck. I tried to set a little pick, and honestly just kind of blacked out. I opened up, he made a nice pass, and I figured it was a good time to try and shoot. I’m happy it went in.”

Jordan Martinook providing input on Sean Walker’s OT goal…

“You love seeing that. Guys that maybe don’t get them all the time, those ones feel better sometimes. There’s things we can shore up, but I’m happy we came out on top of that one.”