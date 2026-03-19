Recap: Canes Outduel Penguins In Wild OT Thriller

RALEIGH, N.C. - A battle between the Metro Division's best lived up to its billing as the Carolina Hurricanes topped the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 in overtime at Lenovo Center.
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After penalties proved costly in the first period of Tuesday's loss in Columbus, Wednesday saw a shorthanded situation serve as the springboard for Carolina to open the scoring. The lone goal of the first frame, Jordan Martinook's breakaway at 9:34 put the Canes ahead at the break.
Somewhat against the run of play, Sidney Crosby countered for Pittsburgh as the game neared its midway mark, but Jackson Blake restored Carolina's advantage with a power-play tally before the end of the middle stanza.
The second-period goal exchange was a sign of things to come, with the two clubs trading a whopping seven tallies in the third period. Things kicked off with a first-minute 5-on-3 equalizer for Pittsburgh, but Taylor Hall responded shortly after with a backhand finish on a slick passing play. And after Bryan Rust's breakaway made it 3-3, Logan Stankoven converted a power-play to put the Canes in front for the fourth time at 12:59.
The pattern ended there, though, as a pair of Penguins lit the lamp just 23 seconds apart to put Pittsburgh up for the first time. Now in unfamiliar territory, Carolina pushed back exactly two minutes later as K'Andre Miller's shot found a skate and took a friendly bounce past Stuart Skinner, wrapping up the regulation action and leaving the teams to duke it out in 3-on-3.
The high-scoring slugfest became more of a chess match with the open ice. The Penguins enjoyed a larger possession share, reflected by a 3-1 shot advantage in overtime. But Carolina's lone bid on net was the one that counted, as Sean Walker rifled home a one-timer in the final minute to seal the Canes' second post-regulation win over the Pens in eight days.
Frederik Andersen stopped 30 of 35 shots to pick up his fourth straight win between the pipes.