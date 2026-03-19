Recap: Canes Outduel Penguins In Wild OT Thriller

Walker nets first career OT winner; Blake, Ehlers post three points apiece

RECAP

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar & Walt Ruff
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - A battle between the Metro Division's best lived up to its billing as the Carolina Hurricanes topped the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-5 in overtime at Lenovo Center.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS

After penalties proved costly in the first period of Tuesday's loss in Columbus, Wednesday saw a shorthanded situation serve as the springboard for Carolina to open the scoring. The lone goal of the first frame, Jordan Martinook's breakaway at 9:34 put the Canes ahead at the break.

Somewhat against the run of play, Sidney Crosby countered for Pittsburgh as the game neared its midway mark, but Jackson Blake restored Carolina's advantage with a power-play tally before the end of the middle stanza.

The second-period goal exchange was a sign of things to come, with the two clubs trading a whopping seven tallies in the third period. Things kicked off with a first-minute 5-on-3 equalizer for Pittsburgh, but Taylor Hall responded shortly after with a backhand finish on a slick passing play. And after Bryan Rust's breakaway made it 3-3, Logan Stankoven converted a power-play to put the Canes in front for the fourth time at 12:59.

The pattern ended there, though, as a pair of Penguins lit the lamp just 23 seconds apart to put Pittsburgh up for the first time. Now in unfamiliar territory, Carolina pushed back exactly two minutes later as K'Andre Miller's shot found a skate and took a friendly bounce past Stuart Skinner, wrapping up the regulation action and leaving the teams to duke it out in 3-on-3.

The high-scoring slugfest became more of a chess match with the open ice. The Penguins enjoyed a larger possession share, reflected by a 3-1 shot advantage in overtime. But Carolina's lone bid on net was the one that counted, as Sean Walker rifled home a one-timer in the final minute to seal the Canes' second post-regulation win over the Pens in eight days.

Frederik Andersen stopped 30 of 35 shots to pick up his fourth straight win between the pipes.

PIT at CAR | Recap

Stats & Standouts

  • Defenseman Sean Walker notched his first career overtime goal, as well as an assist. His four multi-point games are the most he's recorded in a single season, and he now sits one point shy of matching his career high of 24, set in 2019-20.
  • Forward Sebastian Aho set up Walker's winner for his 700th career point. He's the third Hurricane to reach that mark, joining Ron Francis and Eric Staal. Aho is also the fourth member of the 2015 NHL Draft class and the eighth Finn in NHL history to do so.
  • Forward Jackson Blake put up his second three-point performance of the year and reached the 20-goal plateau for the first time in his career. Carolina now boasts five 20-goal scorers this season, more than any other club in the NHL.
  • Forward Nikolaj Ehlers also recorded three points for his sixth such showing of the campaign, matching Andrei Svechnikov for the most by a Hurricane this season. The Dane has five points in his last three games, all assists.
  • Forward Logan Stankoven found twine for the third time in five games for his 15th goal of the campaign, matching last season's total in 10 fewer contests.
  • The Canes and Pens combined for four game-tying goals in the third period, which matched the most in a single game in NHL history. The only other games to feature as many tying tallies by both teams in the final frame: Flyers-Rangers on March 26, 2024, Blackhawks-Blues on March 15, 1988 and Capitals-Penguins on Nov. 12, 1975.

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour looking back on the win...

“I thought we were great pretty much all night. It was a weird game. Going to the third, it was 2-1, and it ends up 6-5. You would have never thought that the way that game was going. We created a ton of good opportunities tonight, [but] we just didn't cash in. Then, a couple of weird bounces, fanned-on shots, we were giving them breakaways, and we found ourselves behind. Give the guys credit. They just kept playing. It didn't really affect us one bit, which it easily could have."

Jordan Martinook giving his thoughts…

“Resiliency, I would say, is the word of the night. You get the lead, they tie it up. You get the lead, they tie it up. Then they score two, and you’re just kind of sitting on the bench in a ‘What just happened’-type moment. [We] just stick with it. The tying goal, Fly coming through the neutral zone, he deked out four or five guys, and kind of set that whole shift up. Guys stepping up - Blake, Hallsy, and Stank line was phenomenal. You need that in games like that. It felt like an important game, and it was.”

Jackson Blake talking about how the team didn't cave after falling behind late in the third...

“We’re very resilient, I think. It doesn’t matter what the score is; we’re going to compete and we’re going to battle. We’re going to play the way Rod wants us to play and be predictable to each other. I don’t care if it’s 5-1 or we’re up 5-1, the boys are going to be giving it their all, and we’re going to try and play the way he wants us to play.”

Rod Brind’Amour on the line of Taylor Hall, Logan Stankoven, and Jackson Blake, which combined for seven points…

“Every time they touched the ice, it felt like they were going to score. They’ve been great. Really, they got two power play goals, one doesn’t count because it was at the end of one, but it was a good entry and good individual efforts there. Same thing on the other one. They’ve really stepped their game up. It’s been nice to watch.”

Sean Walker walking us through his dagger…

“Honestly, I’m just trying to create a little space for him. I want him and Jarv to have the puck. I tried to set a little pick, and honestly just kind of blacked out. I opened up, he made a nice pass, and I figured it was a good time to try and shoot. I’m happy it went in.”

Jordan Martinook providing input on Sean Walker’s OT goal…

“You love seeing that. Guys that maybe don’t get them all the time, those ones feel better sometimes. There’s things we can shore up, but I’m happy we came out on top of that one.”

Rod Brind'Amour speaks on tonight's 6-5 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

What's Next?

  • The Canes will fly to Toronto on Thursday ahead of a Friday night duel against the Maple Leafs.
  • Next Game: Friday, March 20 at Toronto | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Saturday, March 28 vs. New Jersey | 5:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

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