Recap: Trio Of Firsts Lifts Canes Past Leafs

TORONTO - Alexander Nikishin's first NHL overtime goal capped off a night of maiden markers for the Carolina Hurricanes, who defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 at Scotiabank Arena on Friday.
GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS
Finding themselves down by one at the first intermission after Toronto took the lead midway through the opening frame, the Canes responded with three goals in the second stanza.
First came Jordan Staal, whose power-play deflection leveled the score at 5:57. Six minutes later, it was Eric Robinson converting his first career penalty shot attempt that provided the Canes' first lead of the night. And when Toronto's John Tavares erased that advantage shortly afterward, K'Andre Miller responded with his first career shorthanded strike, burying a breakaway to make it 3-2.
Carolina looked to lock things down in the third, but the Leafs' William Nylander had other plans and forced overtime with a goal at 13:50. Just 41 seconds into the extra frame, though, Nikishin's well-placed wrister found the back of the net and sealed two points for the Hurricanes, their second post-regulation win in as many contests.
In net for Carolina, Brandon Bussi returned to the win column for the first time in four starts with 23 saves on 26 shots.