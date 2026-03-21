Recap: Trio Of Firsts Lifts Canes Past Leafs

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour looking back on the win...

“I thought we were okay tonight. Look at the bulk of the game, we had quite a bit of opportunities and just didn't cash in. I thought they got a couple that you'd like to have back. I like the fact that we just kept going, even though there were some of those ones where you say, 'Jeez, that shouldn't happen.' All in all, it's two points. [We] move on."

K'Andre Miller on the overtime hero, Alexander Nikishin...

"He can shoot the puck. I would not want to be a goalie trying to stop one of his shots. He can rip the puck. He's getting better each game, which is fun to watch. Obviously, he has a ton of skill. We believe in him to keep growing and keep doing his thing. A lot of good things from him."

Rod Brind'Amour on Alexander Nikishin's night...

"He had a couple of good looks early in the game. On the power play, he had a couple of bombs. [The overtime winner] was not even really a bomb; he just made a nice little play and got a screened shot through. Good for him and good for us."

K'Andre Miller walking through his goal...

"The defenseman just kind of fumbled it on the blue line. I thought I could use my speed to jump him and make him pressured a little bit. Thankfully, he coughed the puck up. I just tried to make a move on the goalie, and luckily it worked."

Rod Brind'Amour discussing K'Andre Miller's great outing...

"I like that you brought that up because we had a nice couple of individual efforts that won us the game, in essence. We got a penalty shot goal out of Robby, then K'Andre, I thought he was just phenomenal tonight. He was all over it. He's been a huge addition... We added him this summer, and that's been a big plus for us."