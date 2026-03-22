Preview: March 22 at Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH - The Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins meet for the third time in 13 days on Sunday.
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When: Sunday, March 22
Puck Drop: 3:00 p.m. ET
Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
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Canes Record: 44-19-6 (94 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win (OT) over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, March 20
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Penguins Record: 35-18-16 (86 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)
Penguins Last Game: 5-4 Win (SO) over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, March 21