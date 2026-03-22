Preview: March 22 at Pittsburgh

Canes go for a third win in a row as the road trip moves to the Steel City

25-26_3.22 @PIT 3pm_16x9
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

PITTSBURGH - The Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins meet for the third time in 13 days on Sunday.

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When: Sunday, March 22

Puck Drop: 3:00 p.m. ET

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Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 44-19-6 (94 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 Win (OT) over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday, March 20

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Penguins Record: 35-18-16 (86 Points, 2nd - Metropolitan Division)

Penguins Last Game: 5-4 Win (SO) over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, March 21

Last Time Out...

  • Alexander Nikishin's first career overtime winner pushed the Canes past the Maple Leafs in Toronto on Friday, 4-3.
  • It was a historic second stanza for Carolina, as it marked the first time in franchise history that the team scored a power-play, shorthanded, and penalty-shot goal in the same period.
  • Brandon Bussi made 23 saves in net, returning to the win column for the first time in four starts.

Season Series vs. PIT...

  • December 30: The Canes fell behind early and couldn't recover en route to a 5-1 defeat in Pittsburgh.
  • March 10: Carolina evened the season series with a 5-4 shootout victory at Lenovo Center.
  • March 18: Sean Walker's first career overtime winner led the Canes to a crazy 6-5 win in Raleigh.

Major Key...

  • Defenseman K'Andre Miller arrives at the contest having scored in back-to-back games.
  • Putting home timely goals on both occasions, he earned the game-tying tally in the third period against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, and then struck for a go-ahead, shorthanded goal in Toronto just two days later.
  • Now with seven goals on the season, he's matched his total from last season in 13 fewer games and sits just two shy of his single-season career-high (2022-23).

In Net...

  • The Canes have rolled a consistent rotation between Frederik Andersen and Brandon Bussi since returning to play from the Olympic break.  Should that pattern hold, Andersen would be in line to start.
  • A winner of his last four starts, the veteran has looked solid since returning from the Winter Olympics, going 5-1 in his six appearances.

On The Other Side...

  • Back home after a five-game road trip, which both started and ended in Raleigh, the Penguins picked up a shootout win in front of their fans yesterday afternoon. Sidney Crosby had the winner in the skills competition.
  • Erik Karlsson enters today's contest blazing hot, with back-to-back multi-goal games and multiple points in six of his last seven contests. At 35, he continues to be one of the best offensive producers on the blue line in the game. His 17 points in 12 games since the NHL regular-season schedule resumed post-Winter Olympics lead all defensemen.
  • In net, the Pens are expected to go with Stuart Skinner today after Arturs Silovs was victorious yesterday. Skinner has played both games against the Canes in the last two weeks, facing 44 shots both times, and getting his team to overtime in each showing.

Injury Updates...

  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (lower-body injury) left during the team's Mar. 6 win in Edmonton and did not return. Rod Brind'Amour said on Mar. 10 that he would likely miss a couple of games.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov (hip surgery) was declared "probably out for the year" by Rod Brind'Amour on Dec. 29.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their WHITE uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly to Montreal post-game and are scheduled to practice on Monday.  They'll get back in game action on Tuesday against the Canadiens.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, March 24 at Montreal | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Saturday, March 28 vs. New Jersey | 5:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

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