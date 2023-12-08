Canes Fall Apart Late, Lose In Calgary

Svechnikov Sidelined Again...

The night started on a sour note for the Canes, as just before puck drop the team's public relations department announced that Andrei Svechnikov would not play due to an upper-body injury. He took warmups, but so did Brendan Lemieux, who was forced into the lineup due to his absence.

Rod Brind'Amour did indicate at his pre-game media availability that one player was a game-time decision, so the news was not a complete surprise, but losing a player of #37's caliber is obviously still impactful.

It's the second time in as many weeks that Carolina missed Svechnikov's services, as he did not play last Tuesday in Philadelphia because he was under the weather.

Just like that contest, Michael Bunting jumped up into the "top six", skating alongside Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Seth Jarvis, while Lemieux joined forces with Jack Drury and Stefan Noesen.