Projected Lineup: March 24 at Montreal

Andersen gets a rare second straight start; Jarvis on the cusp of a third straight 30-goal season

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By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

MONTREAL - The Carolina Hurricanes will turn to Frederik Andersen for a second consecutive appearance on Tuesday as they close out a three-game road trip against the Montreal Canadiens.

The veteran backstop has won five starts in a row, most recently with an 18-save performance against Pittsburgh on Sunday. 6-1 in his seven contests since the Olympic break, "Zilla" has turned in some of his best showings of the season over the last month.

In front of him, the team is not likely to make any changes to a lineup of skaters who have won three games in a row.

Seth Jarvis arrives at the contest with five points in his last two games, including a three-point showing (1G, 2A) in Pittsburgh on Sunday. Now with 29 goals on the season, he can become the sixth player in Hurricanes/Whalers history to register three straight 30-goal seasons. His teammate Sebastian Aho (3) is also on that list.

(NOTE: Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault was recalled from the Chicago Wolves shortly following the initial publishing.)

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Reilly - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

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Injuries

Shayne Gostisbehere | Lower-Body | Out "A Couple of Games" as of Mar. 10)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

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PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Nikishin

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Miller

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.

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