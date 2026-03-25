Recap: Canes' Quick Start Not Enough In Montreal

MONTREAL - A pair of goals in the opening 7:09 couldn't get the Carolina Hurricanes to two points on Tuesday, eventually falling 5-2 to the Montreal Canadiens.
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Bursting out of the gate once again, the Canes' power play, which struck three times en route to victory in Pittsburgh on Sunday, needed just 2:36 to keep their scoring streak going. An attempted pass from Nikolaj Ehlers to Seth Jarvis caught the stick of a Montreal defender and got past Canadiens goaltender Jakub Dobes to give the visitors an early lead.
Just a few shifts later, Jordan Staal doubled up the early advantage, and it was all Carolina through the first seven minutes and change.
But shortly thereafter, the tide of the contest completely flipped.
A redirection tally got the hosts on the board before the conclusion of the first period, and it was the start of what would be five unanswered goals for them. Building on their momentum in the second period, young stars Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky propelled their group into the lead, and in the third, an insurance marker from Ivan Demidov, coupled with a Jake Evans empty-netter, put a bow on the scoring.
Frederik Andersen's personal five-game win streak, as well as Carolina's bid for a perfect road trip, both came to an end in the defeat. At the other end of the ice, Dobes finished with 41 saves.