Recap: Canes' Quick Start Not Enough In Montreal

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour giving his assessment of the contest...

"We played really, actually a solid game. We had a few mess-ups where we're right beside a guy, and we're not getting the sticks, and they tip them in, or tap them in. That was really the game. They had one breakaway. We kind of lost the puck there. Other than that, we were pretty solid. We've got to get more out of those periods where we were on it. Coming out of [the first period] only up one [is not enough.] You've got to get a little separation there."

Jordan Staal giving his point of view...

"We had a tough second [period] there. They had their push, and we didn't defend well enough to keep it out of our net. They got three quick ones, two in that period, and playing behind in this league is tough. We had our chances to tie it up. There (were) lots of chances, but we have to find a way to keep the puck out of our net if we want to win games against a team like that."

Rod Brind'Amour continuing on the defensive mishaps...

"We had a couple in our d-zone where we just weren't tight. We've got to get a little more juice in there and not give them a little bit of space, and it ended up in our net. Tough game, because I thought we probably deserved a little better, but it's a good lesson. You can't take breathers."

Jordan Staal touching on Montreal's hunger and ability to cash in on mistakes...

"They're a puck pressure team. (If) you make a quick turnover, they're going to make you pay. They did that tonight. It wasn't a terrible game; we had lots of looks, lots of chances to win the game. We've just got to find ways to defend better and make sure we keep the puck out of our end and out of our net."

Rod Brind'Amour talking about his message to the team, post-game...

"It's pretty clear. We know what we need to do to win; you can't let off the gas just for even a little bit. You can have nine shifts really good, but if that tenth one, you just decide, 'Ehh, I don't really need to do it.' That's the guy who taps it in on that one. It's those kinds of things. It's hard because, for the most part, we were really good tonight. Look at the score, and you're like, 'What just happened?' But, it wasn't that kind of game."

Rod Brind'Amour on turning the page and moving forward...

"If you want to look at the big picture, or the even bigger picture, we played really well for the most part. You've got to learn from these little mess-ups that we have and hopefully not repeat them."

Jordan Staal summarizing the road trip as a whole...

"It was a good road trip. A tough road trip. [We played] some good teams. I thought we were in every game and playing hard. We'll continue to build on it."