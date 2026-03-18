Projected Lineup: March 18 vs. Pittsburgh

RALEIGH, N.C. - Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen will try to earn another win over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, when he faces them for the second time in eight days.

Making 24 saves last Tuesday, the veteran also stopped two out of three in the shootout to earn what would be his second of three victories in a row. A winner of four out of five post-Olympic break, Andersen's other victories during that time have come against Detroit, Edmonton, and Tampa Bay.

In front of him, Eric Robinson will play after serving as a healthy scratch on Tuesday in Columbus. Nicolas Deslauriers will sit to make room.

Robinson has been held without a point in his last seven games, but his 11 goals on the season rank tied for ninth on the team.

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Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Reilly - Nikishin

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

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Injuries

Shayne Gostisbehere | Lower-Body | Out "A Couple of Games" as of Mar. 10)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Scratches

Nicolas Deslauriers

Jesperi Kotkaniemi

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PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Nikishin

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski, and Stankoven with Miller

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.