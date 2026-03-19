Five Raleigh-Area Teams To Compete At Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships

RALEIGH, N.C. - As the end of the 2025-26 hockey season nears, a few local teams will be vying for hardware on the national stage.

The following teams are headed to their final tournament of the season, where they'll compete in the 2026 Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships.

Girls Tier I 14U Junior Canes Amherst, N.Y.: March 24-29, 2026 Girls Tier I 16U Junior Canes Amherst, N.Y.: March 24-29, 2026 Girls Tier I 19U Junior Canes Amherst, N.Y.: March 24-29, 2026 Youth Tier II 14U 2A NC Golden Bears Dallas, TX: March 25-29, 2026 Youth Tier II 14U 2A Raleigh Raptors Irvine, CA: March 25-29, 2026

"We are so proud of all the organizations that have earned the honor to compete in these tournaments," Hurricanes Director of Youth Hockey & Community Outreach Shane Willis said. "We wish them all luck and hope they all return to North Carolina with their ultimate prize."

The Raleigh Raptors brought home gold last year in the Youth Tier II 18U Championships in Utica, NY.

The Junior Canes Girls 16U & 19U teams are coached by Hurricanes Girls' & Women's Hockey Specialist Sarah Swingle.

"Our 16U team has only been Tier I for four seasons and has now qualified for Nationals three times, which is an incredible testament to the work these players and families have put in," Swingle said. "This will also be the first time ever that both our 14U and 19U teams have advanced out of the Southeast District, making this moment even more special. There aren’t enough words for me to share how special this moment was for me, our girls, and our families."

The Junior Canes girls' program became Tier I status just six years ago, and their latest accomplishment is a shining example of the growth of the sport in the Raleigh area.

"For our 16U and 19U teams, this is especially meaningful. Both teams entered districts as underdogs and defeated teams ranked ahead of them all season. The resilience, commitment, and belief these girls showed were incredible, and they are so deserving of this opportunity. For our 2008 players, this will be their third consecutive season to advance to the National Tournament, an honor that only 16 out of 55-65 teams qualify," Swingle also added.

For more information on all national championships, click here.

To learn more about the Junior Hurricanes program, click here.