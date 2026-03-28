Preview: March 28 vs. New Jersey

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes are back in action after a rare three-day break between games, kicking off a weekend back-to-back set against the New Jersey Devils.

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When: Saturday, March 28

Puck Drop: 5:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 45-20-6 (96 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-2 Loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, March 24

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Devils Record: 37-32-2 (76 Points, 7th - Metropolitan Division)

Devils Last Game: 4-2 Win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday, March 26