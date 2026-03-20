Preview: March 20 at Toronto

TORONTO - The Carolina Hurricanes kick off a three-game road trip north of the border on Friday, going head-to-head with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

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When: Friday, March 20

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

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Canes Record: 43-19-6 (92 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-5 Win (OT) over Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday, March 18

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Maple Leafs Record: 29-28-12 (70 Points, 7th - Atlantic Division)

Maple Leafs Last Game: 3-1 Loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday, March 17