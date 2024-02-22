Preview: February 22 vs. Florida

Canes go for a fourth win in a row as they take on one of the Atlantic Division's best

By Walt Ruff
By Walt Ruff

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to earn a 15th win in their last 20 games on Thursday as they host the Florida Panthers for Pride Night presented by UNC Health.

When: Thursday, February 22

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 33-17-5 (71 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, February 19

Panthers Record: 37-15-4 (78 Points, 1st, Atlantic Division)

Panthers Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Ottawa Senators (OT) on Tuesday, February 20

Last Time Out

  • The Canes opened a three-game home stretch on Monday against Chicago, using six different skaters on the road to victory.
  • Jumping out to a 4-0 advantage, the Canes put on the performance they were expected to for the first 40 minutes. Chicago got two power play goals in the third, putting a blemish on the finish, but in the end, it was a third consecutive win for the group.
  • Spencer Martin earned the win in net, becoming just the seventh netminder in franchise history to start his tenure with the team 3-0.

24 In The Year 2024

  • Seth Jarvis enters tonight on a four-game point streak, his second point streak of four games already this calendar year. Recording at least one in 14 of the 18 games played since January 1, he leads all skaters with 19 points in those 14 contests.
  • The third-year forward also leads the team over the last month with 12 points in the last 10 games.

Turbo Time

  • Teuvo Teravainen's assist on Monday now gives him 11 points in his last 10 games, including seven points in his last seven contests.

  • 86 has now posted 398 points in 534 games since joining the Canes in 2016-17, tied for the fourth-most points by any Finn over that span.

Franchise History For Slavin

  • Jaccob Slavin has a chance to match and make some new franchise history this evening. With 257 career points, his next one will put him into a tie with Justin Faulk for the most in Canes/Whalers history.

In Net

  • After going 23 days between his first two starts, Spencer Martin got the net for a second consecutive contest on Monday. Although it was well-deserved based on performance, it also may have been out of necessity as Pyotr Kochetkov was under the weather.
  • Kochetkov was at Wednesday's practice though and if he's available tonight, it feels most likely that the team will want to get him a start so he can get back in a groove.

On The Other Side

  • The Cats come to Raleigh winners of six in a row, neck-and-neck with the Boston Bruins for the top spot in the Atlantic.
  • No team in the East has allowed fewer goals, as the tandem of Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz has allowed just an average of 2.43 per game. Both have been outstanding, as Bobrovsky has posted a .915 save percentage, but Stolarz's .926 is second-best among all NHL goalies who have played a minimum of 15 games.
  • Sam Reinhart has been a guiding force on offense for the defending Eastern Conference Champions, scoring 39 goals already this season. Only Auston Matthews (49) has more.
  • Lethal as a whole on special teams, Paul Maurice's club also ranks inside the top ten on both the power play (6th) and penalty kill (4th).

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen has been sidelined since the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue. He resumed skating one-on-one with Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder on February 4 and has been practicing with the team since February 15. There is no timeline on when he could return to game action.
  • Goaltender Antti Raanta suffered a lower-body injury on February 8. He will be out "a few weeks, at least", per Rod Brind'Amour.
  • Defenseman Jalen Chatfield missed Monday's game due to an upper-body injury that happened on Saturday, February 17. He practiced on Wednesday in a yellow, no-contact jersey.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Friday and return to game action on Saturday against the Dallas Stars at 8 p.m. ET.

