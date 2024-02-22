Preview: February 22 vs. Florida

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to earn a 15th win in their last 20 games on Thursday as they host the Florida Panthers for Pride Night presented by UNC Health.

-

When: Thursday, February 22

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 33-17-5 (71 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, February 19

-

Panthers Record: 37-15-4 (78 Points, 1st, Atlantic Division)

Panthers Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Ottawa Senators (OT) on Tuesday, February 20