Preview: February 22 vs. Florida

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to earn a 15th win in their last 20 games on Thursday as they host the Florida Panthers for Pride Night presented by UNC Health.
-
When: Thursday, February 22
Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET
Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App
Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App
-
Canes Record: 33-17-5 (71 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)
Canes Last Game: 6-3 Win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday, February 19
-
Panthers Record: 37-15-4 (78 Points, 1st, Atlantic Division)
Panthers Last Game: 3-2 Win over the Ottawa Senators (OT) on Tuesday, February 20