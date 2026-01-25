Recap: First-Period Frenzy Sparks Canes Past Sens

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour offering his overall thoughts on the game...

"That's tough... You get out to an early lead, and then it's just human nature a little bit to let off the gas, and we let off the whole rest of the night. But our goalie won us the game, so we'll take the two points and move on."

Taylor Hall on the contest...

"Bussi was really good. I don't think they had a lot of second-chance rebound opportunities, but he was really good on the first save... (Ottawa is) a good team, they've had some goaltending issues, but they carry play well, they play hard, they finish checks all night and they made it hard on us. I don't know if it's the schedule or whatever, but we didn't have that energy to match it. But some nights you need to get bailed out, some nights you win games that maybe you shouldn't, but I feel like it all evens out in the end."

Rod Brind'Amour on Brandon Bussi's continued progression in the Canes' crease...

"It's getting better and better, which is great. I think early, he was good, but now he seems to be settling in. That's two points that he got for our group; there wasn't much else going on there tonight. You need that. You need that when you don't have your best game, you need your goalie to come up big, and he did."

Brandon Bussi on the game and what's made his season special...

"I think it's just our group. [It] finds a way to keep plugging away, whether it's our best night or not. I thought our compete was really high... I think our D corps was really strong, battled really hard. The net-front battles are kind of where games are won and lost against them, and I thought that was a good effort."

Seth Jarvis on finishing strong through the five remaining games before the Olympic break...

"I think any time you win games, no matter how, it's big for the group. So just keep the positivity, keep the momentum going and carry it into next game."