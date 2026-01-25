Recap: First-Period Frenzy Sparks Canes Past Sens

OTTAWA, Ont. - Nine skaters registered at least a point and Brandon Bussi turned in a 34-save effort as the Carolina Hurricanes thumped the Ottawa Senators 4-1 at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday.
GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS
Despite trailing 14-8 in shots through 20 minutes, the Canes made their chances count and held a 3-0 lead when the first buzzer sounded. William Carrier got the visitors off on the right foot with a tap-in of Mark Jankowski's centering feed on a rush chance, followed just 1:43 later by a Seth Jarvis laser from the right circle made possible by a perfect saucer setup from Alexander Nikishin.
Weathering a Senators storm late in the frame, Carolina landed one more counterpunch in the final two minutes, with Taylor Hall sending a seeing-eye shot underneath James Reimer to push the Canes' lead to three.
Amid a more back-and-forth middle frame, Andrei Svechnikov netted Carolina's fourth consecutive goal just before the midway point with the help of a friendly bounce, banking a pass off an Ottawa defenseman that snuck through Reimer. Shortly afterward, though, the Senators answered the onslaught with a Tim Stützle tally to break Bussi's shutout bid.
Down by three, Ottawa poured on the pressure in the third, firing 14 shots while limiting Carolina to a season-low-tying three. But Bussi and the Canes' defense held strong to see out the victory, with the first-year backstop picking up his 19th win in 23 starts.