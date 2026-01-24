Projected Lineup: January 24 at Ottawa

Bussi to start against Senators

By Peter Dewar
OTTAWA, Ont. - The Carolina Hurricanes will turn to Brandon Bussi between the pipes as they take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.

Bussi's historic start to life in the NHL continued with his 18th win on Monday, the most by any goaltender in NHL history through 22 career starts. Allowing just one goal in each of his last two games, Bussi's 2.20 GAA ranks fourth among league goaltenders this season.

Ahead of him, no changes are expected to a lineup that led the Canes to their fourth straight game with a point on Thursday. Averaging 4.5 goals per game over its last four outings — good for a share of third in the league in that span — Carolina will look to keep its offense rolling against a team that has allowed the fourth-most goals per game in the NHL this season.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Kotkaniemi

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Nikishin - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

Bussi

Injuries

Shayne Gostisbehere (Lower-Body Injury | Day-To-Day)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Noah Philp (Concussion Protocol | No Timetable For Return)

Eric Robinson (Upper-Body Injury | Out "For An Extended Period Of Time" as of Jan. 21)

Scratches

Mike Reilly

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Nikishin

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski and Stankoven with Miller

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.

