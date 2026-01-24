Projected Lineup: January 24 at Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ont. - The Carolina Hurricanes will turn to Brandon Bussi between the pipes as they take on the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre.
Bussi's historic start to life in the NHL continued with his 18th win on Monday, the most by any goaltender in NHL history through 22 career starts. Allowing just one goal in each of his last two games, Bussi's 2.20 GAA ranks fourth among league goaltenders this season.
Ahead of him, no changes are expected to a lineup that led the Canes to their fourth straight game with a point on Thursday. Averaging 4.5 goals per game over its last four outings — good for a share of third in the league in that span — Carolina will look to keep its offense rolling against a team that has allowed the fourth-most goals per game in the NHL this season.
Tonight's Projected Lineup...
Forwards
Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis
Hall - Stankoven - Blake
Ehlers - Staal - Martinook
Carrier - Jankowski - Kotkaniemi
Defense
Slavin - Chatfield
Miller - Walker
Nikishin - Nystrom
Starting Goaltender
Bussi
---
Injuries
Shayne Gostisbehere (Lower-Body Injury | Day-To-Day)
Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)
Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)
Noah Philp (Concussion Protocol | No Timetable For Return)
Eric Robinson (Upper-Body Injury | Out "For An Extended Period Of Time" as of Jan. 21)
Scratches
Mike Reilly
---
PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Nikishin
PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski and Stankoven with Miller
Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.