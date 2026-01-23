Nystrom Steps Into The Spotlight With First NHL Goal

RALEIGH, N.C. - Joel Nystrom knows his role.

As a rookie defenseman thrust into an NHL lineup perhaps earlier than he would have expected, he plays a self-proclaimed "simple game," just trying to fit in with a Carolina Hurricanes club that demands a lot from its blue line. It's not always glamorous, but his attitude and approach have endeared him to his coach and teammates.

"You don't notice him, and that's what you want," said a complimentary Rod Brind'Amour on Friday. "You don't want to be noticeable in that role that he's in. I think he's done a pretty good job of that, just being steady and understanding his limitations and not trying to go outside of that...

"We've had to put him and (Alexander Nikishin) in probably not-ideal situations just based on the injuries that we've had, so you're having to step up that learning curve in live time versus easing them into that. He's done a nice job."

Fitting in is nice, but on Thursday, the former seventh-round NHL Draft pick took his turn as center of attention, scoring his first NHL goal with a laser from the left circle to tie the game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

"I've been waiting for it. It was a great pass from (Jesperi Kotkaniemi), and I had a lot of space there, so I just tried to shoot it, and I'm happy to see it went in," said Nystrom after the game.