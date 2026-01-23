Nystrom Steps Into The Spotlight With First NHL Goal

"He acted like he's done it before, and I'm sure he will again."

ATS_1-23

© Josh Lavallee/Carolina Hurricanes

By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Joel Nystrom knows his role.

As a rookie defenseman thrust into an NHL lineup perhaps earlier than he would have expected, he plays a self-proclaimed "simple game," just trying to fit in with a Carolina Hurricanes club that demands a lot from its blue line. It's not always glamorous, but his attitude and approach have endeared him to his coach and teammates.

"You don't notice him, and that's what you want," said a complimentary Rod Brind'Amour on Friday. "You don't want to be noticeable in that role that he's in. I think he's done a pretty good job of that, just being steady and understanding his limitations and not trying to go outside of that...

"We've had to put him and (Alexander Nikishin) in probably not-ideal situations just based on the injuries that we've had, so you're having to step up that learning curve in live time versus easing them into that. He's done a nice job."

Fitting in is nice, but on Thursday, the former seventh-round NHL Draft pick took his turn as center of attention, scoring his first NHL goal with a laser from the left circle to tie the game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

"I've been waiting for it. It was a great pass from (Jesperi Kotkaniemi), and I had a lot of space there, so I just tried to shoot it, and I'm happy to see it went in," said Nystrom after the game.

CHI@CAR: Nystrom scores goal against Spencer Knight

The latest chapter of a whirlwind rookie season that kicked off with a surprise NHL debut in Colorado on Oct. 23, included what Rod Brind'Amour described as a "filleted" chin after taking a puck to the face in his third game, and has seen him already earn a four-year contract extension, Nystrom's maiden marker was just another sign of his ascending career trajectory.

"Ny's been great. All season long, he's stepped up. He plays a lot of minutes — early there, especially — and played really well. He's fit in [and is] in a nice little groove now," said Canes captain Jordan Staal. "He's gotten a ton of chances and a ton of shots on net, and I kept telling him it was math, it was bound to go in for him, and to keep shooting the puck, so it was nice to see him get one. He acted like he's done it before, and I'm sure he will again."

That was a common sentiment postgame.

"He's had a ton of opportunities just like that [one], so it was nice to see him finally get one," said Brind'Amour. "It's been a while waiting for that one."

His first goal was undoubtedly a thrill, but like everything else he's experienced this season, Nystrom's simply taking it in stride.

"I'm happy for the season so far. I just try to play a simple game, and the teammates helped me very well," he said. "So I just try to keep going and be better every day."

Joel Nystrom Postgame Quotes

