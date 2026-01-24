Canes Acquire Viktor Neuchev From Buffalo

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired forward Viktor Neuchev from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for defenseman Gavin Bayreuther. Neuchev has been assigned to the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves.

Neuchev, 22, has recorded 16 points (6g, 10a) in 34 AHL games with Rochester this season. The Chelyabinsk, Russia native has appeared in 130 career AHL games with Rochester, totaling 66 points (24g, 42a). Prior to making his North American debut, he posted 12 points (4g, 8a) in 58 career KHL games with Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg. The 5’11”, 180-pound forward also appeared in 12 career VHL games with Gornyak-UGMK, scoring one goal, and in 104 career MHL games with Avto Yekaterinburg, registering 96 points (54g, 42a). He was originally selected by the Buffalo Sabres in the third round, 74th overall at the 2022 NHL Draft.