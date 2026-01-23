Recap: Canes Pick Up Point, Fall In Shootout

RALEIGH, N.C - The Carolina Hurricanes forced overtime after trailing three separate times, but the Chicago Blackhawks took the extra point with a 4-3 shootout victory at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

GAME SUMMARY | BOX SCORE | BUY TICKETS

The back-and-forth began just past the midway point of the first period, when Ilya Mikheyev cashed in on his own rebound to put the Hawks ahead while shorthanded. Undeterred after what had been a solid start, the Canes responded 98 seconds later through Joel Nystrom's first NHL goal, with the rookie wiring a wrister through traffic from the left circle after being set up by Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

A similar story ensued in the second stanza; Chicago regained its lead on a Nick Lardis goal at 4:35, but once again, Carolina bounced back with an equalizer in short order. This time, it was Jordan Staal coming through for his club, calling his own number on a 2-on-1 and picking the short-side corner on Spencer Knight to send the teams to the third tied at two apiece.

Trading tallies once again during the back half of the final frame, Chicago's third lead of the night lasted just 42 seconds, as Jackson Blake cancelled out Connor Murphy's go-ahead goal with a tap-in of Logan Stankoven's wraparound bid.

Neither side found the decisive goal in overtime, despite a smattering of chances both ways. The stalemate rolled into the shootout as well, with Andrei Svechnikov and Connor Bedard netting the only goals of the first five rounds. Closing out the sixth after Carolina failed to further dent Knight, Chicago rookie Oliver Moore slotted the game-winner to cap off the breakaway battle.

Frederik Andersen turned in a steady showing in the Carolina cage, stopping 19 of 22 shots and going 4-for-6 in the shootout.