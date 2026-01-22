Projected Lineup: January 22 vs. Chicago

Andersen to start; Kotkaniemi in for injured Robinson

25-26_ProjectedLineup_012226_CHI_16x9
By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - Winners of three in a row, the Carolina Hurricanes will aim to make it four when they host the Chicago Blackhawks this evening.

To do so, they'll have to overcome the loss of Eric Robinson, who left Monday's game with an upper-body injury and will be "out for an extended period," as Rod Brind'Amour revealed after Wednesday's practice. In his absence, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who had been the team's healthy extra up front, slotted back in next to Mark Jankowski and William Carrier at Wednesday's practice.

The Canes also remain without their highest-scoring defenseman, Shayne Gostisbehere. Brind'Amour said on Wednesday that he's hopeful the blueliner will resume skating soon, but in the meantime, Joel Nystrom figures to continue working alongside Alexander Nikishin on the blue line.

Between the pipes, Frederik Andersen will look to help the Canes pick up (at least) a point for the fourth straight start, having gone 2-0-1 in his last three outings. Coming off a sterling 29-save showing in New Jersey last Saturday, Andersen will look to continue his positive momentum versus a team he is 2-0-0 against as a Hurricane.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Kotkaniemi

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Nikishin - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

Shayne Gostisbehere (Lower-Body Injury | Day-To-Day)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Noah Philp (Concussion Protocol | No Timetable For Return)

Eric Robinson (Upper-Body Injury | Out "For An Extended Period Of Time" as of Jan. 21)

Scratches

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Nikishin

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski and Stankoven with Miller

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.

News Feed

Preview: January 22 vs. Chicago

Injury Report: Robinson 'Out For An Extended Period'

Inside The Numbers From A Three-Win Weekend

Recap: Canes Sink Sabres For Third Straight Win

Projected Lineup: January 19 vs. Buffalo

Preview: January 19 vs. Buffalo

Recap: Svechnikov, Andersen Lead Canes To Win Over Devils

Projected Lineup: January 17 at New Jersey

Preview: January 17 at New Jersey

Recap: Canes Crush Cats In Historic Fashion

Canes Recall Nystrom From Chicago

Projected Lineup: January 16 vs. Florida

Canes Acquire Masters, Fourth-Round Pick 

Preview: January 16 vs. Florida

Recap: Canes Blanked By Blues

Projected Lineup: January 13 at St. Louis

Preview: January 13 at St. Louis

Recap: Canes Fight Back To Earn Point In Detroit