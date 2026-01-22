Projected Lineup: January 22 vs. Chicago

RALEIGH, N.C. - Winners of three in a row, the Carolina Hurricanes will aim to make it four when they host the Chicago Blackhawks this evening.

To do so, they'll have to overcome the loss of Eric Robinson, who left Monday's game with an upper-body injury and will be "out for an extended period," as Rod Brind'Amour revealed after Wednesday's practice. In his absence, Jesperi Kotkaniemi, who had been the team's healthy extra up front, slotted back in next to Mark Jankowski and William Carrier at Wednesday's practice.

The Canes also remain without their highest-scoring defenseman, Shayne Gostisbehere. Brind'Amour said on Wednesday that he's hopeful the blueliner will resume skating soon, but in the meantime, Joel Nystrom figures to continue working alongside Alexander Nikishin on the blue line.

Between the pipes, Frederik Andersen will look to help the Canes pick up (at least) a point for the fourth straight start, having gone 2-0-1 in his last three outings. Coming off a sterling 29-save showing in New Jersey last Saturday, Andersen will look to continue his positive momentum versus a team he is 2-0-0 against as a Hurricane.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Svechnikov - Aho - Jarvis

Hall - Stankoven - Blake

Ehlers - Staal - Martinook

Carrier - Jankowski - Kotkaniemi

Defense

Slavin - Chatfield

Miller - Walker

Nikishin - Nystrom

Starting Goaltender

Andersen

---

Injuries

Shayne Gostisbehere (Lower-Body Injury | Day-To-Day)

Pyotr Kochetkov (Hip Surgery | "Likely Out For The Year" as of Dec. 29)

Charles Alexis Legault (Hand Injury | Out 3-4 Months From Nov. 11)

Noah Philp (Concussion Protocol | No Timetable For Return)

Eric Robinson (Upper-Body Injury | Out "For An Extended Period Of Time" as of Jan. 21)

Scratches

Mike Reilly

---

PP1: Aho, Ehlers (Staal), Jarvis, and Svechnikov with Nikishin

PP2: Blake, Hall, Jankowski and Stankoven with Miller

Jordan Staal has been taking the faceoffs with the first power play unit. If he wins it, he'll stay on the ice. When the puck comes out of the zone, he jumps off, and Nikolaj Ehlers jumps on.