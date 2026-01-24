Preview: January 24 at Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ont. - The Carolina Hurricanes are on the road seeking to extend their point streak to five games as they visit the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

When: Saturday, January 24

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 31-15-5 (67 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 SO Loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, Jan. 22

Senators Record: 23-20-7 (53 Points, 8th - Atlantic Division)

Senators Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday, Jan. 22