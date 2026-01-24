Preview: January 24 at Ottawa

Canes and Sens square off for the first time this season

25-26_LeadGraphic_012426 16x9
By Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

OTTAWA, Ont. - The Carolina Hurricanes are on the road seeking to extend their point streak to five games as they visit the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

---

When: Saturday, January 24

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 31-15-5 (67 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 4-3 SO Loss to the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, Jan. 22

---

Senators Record: 23-20-7 (53 Points, 8th - Atlantic Division)

Senators Last Game: 5-3 Loss to the Nashville Predators on Thursday, Jan. 22

Last Time Out...

  • The Hurricanes erased three separate deficits to earn a point, but couldn't complete the comeback in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.
  • Joel Nystrom's first goal highlighted Carolina's offensive efforts, with Jordan Staal and Jackson Blake lighting the lamp as well.
  • Frederik Andersen made 19 saves on 22 shots through 65 minutes, then went 4-for-6 in the shootout.

Goals Galore...

  • Since being shut out for the first time this season on Jan. 13, the Hurricanes have averaged 4.50 goals per game over their last four contests — the fourth-highest rate in the league in that span.
  • Andrei Svechnikov co-leads in the NHL in goals with five during that timeframe, while Nikolaj Ehlers has potted three and Taylor Hall and Jackson Blake have two each.
  • Much of that scoring has come on the power play, which has produced at a 38.5% clip (2nd in NHL) since Jan. 16, and will look to heat back up after going 0-for-5 against a stout Chicago kill on Thursday.

In Net...

  • The Canes have alternated starts between Brandon Bussi and Frederik Andersen over the last four games. Should that trend continue, Bussi would be in line to start after Andersen got the nod on Thursday.
  • Bussi's historic start to life in the NHL continued with his 18th win on Monday, the most by any goaltender in NHL history through 22 career starts. Allowing just one goal in each of his last two starts, Bussi's 2.20 GAA ranks fourth among league goaltenders this season.
  • Should the Canes elect to go back-to-back with Andersen, he'll look to help the Canes pick up a point in five straight appearances. Including his 19-save effort against Chicago on Thursday, Andersen is 2-0-2 in his last four outings.

On The Other Side...

  • Ottawa had its five-game point streak snapped during a third-period collapse in Nashville on Thursday, allowing four goals in the final frame to fall to 3-5-2 in its last 10 contests.
  • Now seven points out of a playoff spot, the Sens continue to search for answers defensively, as they've allowed 3.38 goals per game (T-4th most in the NHL). They also own the league's second-worst penalty kill at 71.7%, conceding multiple power-play goals in five of their last eight outings.
  • Captain Brady Tkachuk continues to be a bright spot for his club since returning from injury, entering tonight's tilt with four goals and four assists across his current five-game point streak.
  • In net, youngster Leevi Merilainen and recently signed James Reimer have carried the load while starter Linus Ullmark works back to game readiness after taking a leave of absence. Reimer has gotten the nod in each of Ottawa's last three games, going 1-1-1 and allowing nine goals in that span.

Injury Updates...

  • Forward Eric Robinson suffered an upper-body injury on Jan. 19. Rod Brind'Amour told the media after practice on Jan. 21 that Robinson will be "out for an extended period," and further revealed on Jan. 23 that the forward will likely be out until the Olympic break.
  • Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (lower-body injury) last participated in game action on Jan. 13 and is considered day-to-day. On Jan. 21, Rod Brind'Amour said he's hopeful Gostisbehere will resume skating soon.
  • Forward Noah Philp entered concussion protocol on Jan. 6 and has not played a game since then. He practiced with the team in a non-contact sweater on Jan. 23.
  • Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov is set to undergo hip surgery and was declared "probably out for the year" by Rod Brind'Amour on Dec. 29.
  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months, but practiced with the team in a non-contact sweater on Jan. 23.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their WHITE uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes are scheduled to return to Raleigh immediately following the game, ahead of their longest non-Olympic stretch without games. They'll return to game action on Thursday against Utah for Whalers Night presented by Sandbagger.
  • Next Game: Thursday, January 29 vs. Utah | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Whalers Night | Tickets | Parking

