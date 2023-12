Preview: December 9 at Vancouver

VANCOUVER, B.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes' six-game road trip has reached its western-most destination, meeting the Vancouver Canucks for a matchup at Rogers Arena.

-

When: Saturday, December 9

Puck Drop: 10 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 14-11-1 (29 Points, T-3rd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 3-2 Loss to the Calgary Flames on Thursday, December 7

-

Canucks Record: 17-9-1 (35 Points, T-2nd, Pacific Division)

Canucks Last Game: 2-0 Win over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday, December 7