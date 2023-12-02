Preview: December 2 vs. Buffalo

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes play their final home game before they head to western Canada, hosting the Buffalo Sabres at PNC Arena.

-

When: Saturday, December 2

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

-

Canes Record: 13-8-1 (27 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-4 Loss (OT) to the New York Islanders on Thursday, November 30

-

Sabres Record: 10-11-2 (22 Points, 6th, Atlantic Division)

Sabres Last Game: 6-4 Loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, November 30