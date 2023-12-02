Preview: December 2 vs. Buffalo

Canes begin a 15-game month with their second meeting against the Sabres already this season

By Walt Ruff
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes play their final home game before they head to western Canada, hosting the Buffalo Sabres at PNC Arena.

When: Saturday, December 2

Puck Drop: 7 p.m. ET

Watch: Bally Sports South, Bally Sports App

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

Canes Record: 13-8-1 (27 Points, 2nd, Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-4 Loss (OT) to the New York Islanders on Thursday, November 30

Sabres Record: 10-11-2 (22 Points, 6th, Atlantic Division)

Sabres Last Game: 6-4 Loss to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, November 30

Previous Meetings This Season

Last Time Out

  • The Canes outshot the Islanders 43-16 on Thursday and completely dictated where the game was played.  However, New York was opportunistic in their chances, and it was not the best night of Pyotr Kochetkov's young career in net.  Carolina needed a goal inside the final five seconds to force overtime, and they found it via Sebastian Aho, but in the extra session, Mat Barzal netted the game-decider.

Feasting On Buffalo

  • Aho has tallied 26 points (13g, 13a) in 17 career regular-season games against the Sabres, marking the highest points per game against Buffalo of any active skater with at least six games played in that matchup.

New Month, New Opportunity

  • Last December, Carolina earned a 12-0-1 record, including a 10-game win streak from 12/10- 12/30. The Hurricanes led the NHL in wins (12), points (25), points percentage (.962), goals against per game (2.08) and shots against per game (26.4) that month.

In Net

  • After Kochetkov started a third consecutive game on Thursday and allowed five goals on 16 shots, it feels as if we'll see Antti Raanta make his first start since November 24. Raanta has been on the sidelines since allowing eight goals on 14 shots to the Tampa Bay Lightning in that game last Friday. On the season, the veteran netminder is 6-3.

On The Other Side

  • Buffalo comes to Raleigh concluding a four-game road trip. After beating the Rangers earlier in the week, the Sabres had an eerily similar experience to the Canes on Thursday.  Buffalo outshot St. Louis 46-20, but fell 6-4.  Like Kochetkov's outing, fellow young netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped just 14 and allowed six, taking the loss.  Since their first trip to North Carolina on November 7, the Sabres are 4-5-2. Forward JJ Peterka and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin both have 10 points in those 11 games.

Injury Updates

  • Goaltender Frederik Andersen is sidelined indefinitely after the team announced on November 6 that he is dealing with a blood clotting issue.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The team will be wearing their black sweaters tonight. A complete uniform schedule for the season can be found here.

Additional Game Information

What's Next After Tonight?

  • The Canes are scheduled to practice on Sunday before flying to Winnipeg.  The team will play their next six games away from home, working their way toward western Canada and back.

