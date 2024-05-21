Players React: Brind'Amour's Extension

"He came in and changed the outlook of this franchise."

5.20.24 Players React
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Although the deal was not publicly announced as final until Sunday afternoon, reports began circulating on Saturday that Rod Brind'Amour and the Carolina Hurricanes had agreed to a new multi-year contract extension.

Coming between the days of the team's end-of-season media availabilities, players were asked about the head coach getting a new deal on Sunday.

Here's how they reacted to the news...

Seth Jarvis on what Brind'Amour means to the Canes...

“Everything. He’s kind of the heart and soul of this organization. It’s great to see him back. I know everyone is super pumped to have him back in the organization and have him around again. It’s just really good for the culture here.”

Jaccob Slavin, who was drafted by the team back in 2012, and knows how responsible Brind'Amour is for getting the franchise to turn a corner...

“He’s one of the main pieces that turned this organization around from where it was when I first got here. I think anyone would want him to stay... He’s a great coach, a great friend, and he's a great leader."

Jordan Martinook offering more on Brind'Amour being a cornerstone for the organization...

“For him to come in and the team being in the position they were in (not making the playoffs for a while)... He came in and changed the outlook of this franchise. He came in and had a plan. I still remember the first three, or four months and we were not winning but playing good. A lot of coaches would panic and change the message but he doubled down on it. It’s been the same ever since. He knows how he wants his teams to play and he demands what he wants his players to do. For me, him being the constant voice throughout my whole time here. I feel like I know what he’s thinking and most of the time and my game kind of suits exactly what he wants. He’s been unbelievable and congrats on a new contract to him.”

Jack Drury, who developed into a full-time NHLer for the first time in his young career this season...

“Playing for this staff is a privilege. I consider myself so lucky that I get to play for them and with this group of guys... The character and culture, [the coaches are the] hardest working guys here. It makes it easy as a player to work hard and follow that lead when you know the coaches and the whole staff are working equally as hard if not harder every day.”

Andrei Svechnikov, a player who constantly shares how much he appreciates the fact that Brind'Amour doesn't make him change the type of player he is...

“I am very excited for Rod. Obviously, he’s been huge for me. He’s the coach who gave me a chance to play in this league. I love working with him and I can’t wait for more.”

Captain Jordan Staal, short, sweet, and to the point, as Brind'Amour probably prefers...

“The guys know what Roddy’s all about, what he obviously means to the organization and really just the person he is."

