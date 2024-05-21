Players React: Brind'Amour's Extension

Seth Jarvis on what Brind'Amour means to the Canes...

“Everything. He’s kind of the heart and soul of this organization. It’s great to see him back. I know everyone is super pumped to have him back in the organization and have him around again. It’s just really good for the culture here.”

Jaccob Slavin, who was drafted by the team back in 2012, and knows how responsible Brind'Amour is for getting the franchise to turn a corner...

“He’s one of the main pieces that turned this organization around from where it was when I first got here. I think anyone would want him to stay... He’s a great coach, a great friend, and he's a great leader."

Jordan Martinook offering more on Brind'Amour being a cornerstone for the organization...

“For him to come in and the team being in the position they were in (not making the playoffs for a while)... He came in and changed the outlook of this franchise. He came in and had a plan. I still remember the first three, or four months and we were not winning but playing good. A lot of coaches would panic and change the message but he doubled down on it. It’s been the same ever since. He knows how he wants his teams to play and he demands what he wants his players to do. For me, him being the constant voice throughout my whole time here. I feel like I know what he’s thinking and most of the time and my game kind of suits exactly what he wants. He’s been unbelievable and congrats on a new contract to him.”