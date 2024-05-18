Necas To Represent Czechia At Worlds

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that forward Martin Necas has been added to Czechia’s roster for the 2024 IIHF World Championship. The tournament is being held in Prague through May 26.

Necas, 25, tallied 53 points (24g, 29a) in 77 regular-season games with Carolina in 2023-24 and added a career-high nine points (4g, 5a) in 11 playoff contests. The 6’3”, 195-pound forward ranked fourth on the team in goals and tied for third in points during the regular season, and his four postseason goals were tied for the second-most of any Hurricanes skater. Necas has registered 243 points (97g, 146a) in 362 career NHL games with Carolina. The Nove Mesto na Morave, Czechia, native has represented his home country at numerous international tournaments, including the 2018 IIHF World Championship and three IIHF World Junior Championships (2017-19). Necas recorded five points (3g, 2a) in seven games at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and tied for the most points of any skater at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship. He also captained Czechia at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship and the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, winning gold in 2016. Necas was selected by the Hurricanes in the first round, 12th overall, of the 2017 NHL Draft.