2024 Exit Interview Quotes & Notes: Brind'Amour & Waddell

Team's leaders discuss the coach's contract extension and other items to attend to this summer

5.20.24 Presser
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff

RALEIGH, NC. - The 2023-24 season was officially bookended on Monday, as Carolina Hurricanes President & General Manager Don Waddell and Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour met with the media for their end-of-season availability.

Doubling as a press conference for the two to speak more on the multi-year contract extension for Brind'Amour that was announced on Sunday, the two also fielded questions on the season that was and the summer that's ahead for the team.

Watch as the two take questions on the year that was and the offseason ahead...

Brind'Amour's Extension...

Waddell kicked off the morning by discussing the new deal for his head coach, saying that the team was excited to publicly announce it over the weekend.

Seemingly indicating that the deal had been done for some time, he said that the team was just waiting for the right time to spread the news.

"Rod's been in this franchise for a long time as a player, assistant coach, and head coach. The number one priority for us was to make sure we got Rod taken care of," he said.

As a part of the deal, and Rod's wishes, all members of the coaching staff have received extensions in the same ballpark, meaning that Assistant Coaches Jeff Daniels and Tim Gleason, Video Coach Chris Huffine, and Goaltending Coach Paul Schonfelder will all be back for the 2024-25 season and beyond.

"I think that was probably one of the most important factors to the whole thing. What makes us go and be successful as a group is that I really believe we're a family in there. It's not about me. Everybody has a role and it goes from the trainers and everyone back there. We're all in this together," Brind'Amour elaborated. "That's, for me, the little thing that's made us successful. We have great players and we have great commitment and that's a big deal. It helps me, knowing that we have everything covered from top to bottom in there. We've got the best guys doing their jobs and that makes my job easy, to be honest."

With that being said, Brind'Amour and his entire staff remain motivated by the grand prize, something they've yet to achieve.

"The carrot is that we still haven't won.  I go back to my playing days and I remember going to the finals and thinking, 'This is it.'  But maybe that was the best thing that could have happened because there was still that motivation at 35 to keep playing and win." he continued.  "There's still that carrot out there for me to help this organization get to where we need to and help these guys in there that all want to do it too."

Brind'Amour declined to get into specifics of exactly how many years the deals are, but was happy to point out that he's, "going to be here for a long time."

Other Business This Summer For Waddell...

In addition to Brind'Amour's contract, Waddell was asked about other items of potential business for the organization these next few months.  Here's how he navigated answering those questions...

On the mass amount of unrestricted free agents the Canes have heading into this summer...

"We'd like to sign them all. We've got something good going here, and we'd like to keep it going. There's this thing called the salary cap that won't allow us to do that..."

"We haven't sat down to prioritize player by player, but we know we'd like to try to keep as much of our defense together. We think we have one of the best d-corps in the league."

"Players play for a long time to get to this point where they become unrestricted free agents and find out what the marketplace is going to pay them.  We're hoping that we can nip that with a few of the guys, but there's going to guys going to free agency on July 1, that's for sure."

Discussing how he feels about the team's chances to re-sign Jake Guentzel...

"I think he played a good role here. I know Sebastian [Aho] talked about how much he liked playing with him."

Revealing one major thing the Canes would like to address over the summer...

"We'd love to get a right-handed shot center to balance our left shots..." 

Regarding recent reports/rumors on Martin Necas wanting a change in scenery...

"I don't have enough toes or fingers to tell you how many players have walked into my office to ask about being traded.  We're not opposed to trading players, but you have to look at the value of what you're getting back.  Marty is an exceptionally skilled guy that you're not just going to give up on, that's for sure. We'll deal with it as the summer progresses."

When asked about the status of Alexander Nikishin...

"It's a work in progress. We've spent more time on this player trying to get him out of Russia than anybody else... I'm not going to say it's dead for this next year. We're still talking with the people we need to be chatting with. We're hoping something, one way or another, within the next 3-4 weeks, before the draft, we'll have a good feeling whether he's coming or not... One way or another, we'll probably get him signed and whether he's got a commitment or not to stay there or not, that's what we've got to work out yet."

Touching on the team's situation in net for next year, with Frederik Andersen, Pyotr Kochetkov, and Spencer Martin all signed...

"I don't know if anything is a given right now. Yeah, they all have contracts, but our goal is always to try and improve at every position. If there's something that makes sense for us there, we have to explore it..."

Shedding more light on the AHL affiliation agreement with the Chicago Wolves...

"The deal we made is that Chicago's ownership runs the business of the franchise and we run the hockey department - coaches, trainers, equipment, everybody works for us.  That's a big change.  We've started to talk to some coaches.  Assistant General Manager Darren Yorke is leading the charge on that."

Now What?

Well, that's it for a bit.

Over the next month, there could be some business taken care of with pending free agents, but it may also be a quiet period.

Jaccob Slavin has a chance to win both the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy and the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, but the next major event will be the NHL Draft, set to be held at Sphere in Las Vegas June 28-29.

Free agency follows shortly thereafter, set to open on Monday, July 1.

