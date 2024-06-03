Canes Assist In Remembering Grayson Murray At UNC Health Championship

Family provided with a team sweater at this weekend's honorary tee time

By Walt Ruff
RALEIGH, NC. - As the Korn Ferry Tour arrived at Raleigh Country Club this past weekend, it did so with heavy hearts, still mourning last week's loss of Grayson Murray.

Born in North Carolina's capital city, Murray, who was 30, was a Huge Caniac and supporter of the organization before tragically passing away on May 25.

On Sunday the event held an honorary tee time for Murray, where family and friends gathered. Justin Williams, Carolina Hurricanes Special Advisor to the General Manager, attended, presenting his parents with a special "919" jersey.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers a memorial contribution to PGA TOUR Charities, Inc. and mailed to P.O. Box 1065, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32004. In the memo field note "In Memory of Grayson Murray." If you prefer to make your contribution electronically you may do so here.

The family says the donations will be used to promote addiction awareness and enhance mental health services and research.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three-digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll-free number 800-273-8255 TALK.

