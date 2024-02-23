Kochetkov Records 44-Save Shutout Of Panthers

A Playoff-Like Feel...

Going into a second consecutive game without Jalen Chatfield due to an upper-body injury, the Canes had to be sharp on the blue line in front of Kochetkov.

Returning to the crease for the first time in six days, #52 was forced to be Carolina's most important player from the get-go.

As Sergei Bobrovsky upheld his end of the bargain for the Cats, Florida's offense gained more and more life in front of him as the period progressed. Claiming the final 11 shots before the intermission, Carolina was held without one for the final 8:51.

Kochetkov was equal to every test though, sending both teams back to the locker room with a 0-0 score.