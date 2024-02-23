Kochetkov Records 44-Save Shutout Of Panthers

RALEIGH, NC. - Carolina Hurricanes netminder Pyotr Kochetkov established a franchise record for the most saves by a rookie goaltender in a shutout on Thursday, turning away 44 shots in a 1-0 victory over the Florida Panthers.
Aho scores the game-winner with 18.9 seconds remaining in the third period
A Playoff-Like Feel...
Going into a second consecutive game without Jalen Chatfield due to an upper-body injury, the Canes had to be sharp on the blue line in front of Kochetkov.
Returning to the crease for the first time in six days, #52 was forced to be Carolina's most important player from the get-go.
As Sergei Bobrovsky upheld his end of the bargain for the Cats, Florida's offense gained more and more life in front of him as the period progressed. Claiming the final 11 shots before the intermission, Carolina was held without one for the final 8:51.
Kochetkov was equal to every test though, sending both teams back to the locker room with a 0-0 score.
Tight Quarters...
As the game moved to the second period, both netminders remained the stars of the show.
Carolina was able to create some pushback after their sluggish second half of the first period, but Bobrovsky was just as tough to crack as Kochetkov.
A brisk, penalty-free frame, the Panthers were without star Matthew Tkachuk for the duration of it though, after he was on the receiving end of a monstrous hit from Svechnikov late in the first.
Aho Emerges As The Hero...
Still 0-0 going to the third, the goaltending duel continued until the late stages of the frame.
In what felt like a battle between two playoff teams, physicality was high, and as the clock dwindled down, it was evident that one goal was going to win the contest.
With 3:18 on the clock, it looked like Florida was going to take the two points.
Defenseman Nikko Mikkola sent a saucer pass toward a streaking Eetu Luostarinen on the rush, and it got by Kochetkov.
Providing a deflating feeling, it was short-lived though. Carolina challenged for offside, and won, sending the game forward and still in search of its first legal goal.
As Kochetkov set a new career-high in saves with his very next stop, it felt destined that the game was going to overtime.
Instead, Sebastian Aho shocked the Panthers.
In transition from their own end, Svechnikov's initial shot was blocked, but #20 was able to locate the loose puck.
Turning and firing, it beat Bobrovsky high to the glove side for the game's only goal, erupting the PNC Arena crowd inside the final 20 seconds.
They Said It
What's Next?
The Canes are scheduled to be off on Friday and return to game action on Saturday against the Dallas Stars at 8 p.m. ET.
