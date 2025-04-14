Recap: Canes Lose To Leafs In Home Finale

They Said It...

Rod Brind'Amour when asked if having the great first period, yet trailing afterward, was the story of the contest...

"Yeah, probably. It was one of our better starts. I liked how we played the whole period until the last 20 seconds. We had two other mishaps that led to two-on-ones in that period, so it wasn't perfect, but (giving up the late goal) took a little out of the boys. The second [period] wasn't very good. It wasn't terrible, but we just never really generated anything and then we were down again, so it was tough to come back."

Jordan Staal sharing similar thoughts...

"It was a great first, and we were playing the way we wanted to play. I think after that, we just expected that to keep going, and we kind of got a little complacent. They obviously started playing a little better in the second, and they made their push. They get two quick ones and then we're chasing the game. My line gave up a bad one in the third..."

Jordan Staal on the challenges of playing regular-season games when the team already knows its first-round opponent...

"Yeah, it's challenging. Obviously, everyone's a pro here. Everyone wants to be feeling good about their game going into the real deal. So we'll learn from this and we'll make sure that we're sharper next time. When it matters, everyone will be ready to go."

Jordan Staal showing love to the fans after a historic season on home ice...

"It's been a lot of fun. Our fans are a huge part of that. It's always a pleasure playing in front of this group of fans. They're just so passionate and so loud. Momentum shifts are huge at home and we ride those as hard we can. Playing in this building has been a joy this year."