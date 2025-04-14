Recap: Canes Lose To Leafs In Home Finale

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes came out firing in the first 20 minutes but came up short after 60, falling 4-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in their final home game of the 2024-25 regular season.
Carolina got the start it was seeking in the first period, outshooting Toronto 11-4 and carrying much of the play, but failed to convert on its chances and found itself behind at the break after a late Leafs goal broke the ice. Toronto then picked up the pace in the second stanza and struck again at 10:20, with Auston Matthews finishing off a give-and-go to make it 2-0 after two periods.
Looking for a jolt at the start of the final frame, Carolina was instead dealt a dagger when William Nylander made it 3-0 just 1:25 in. Still, the Canes pushed and were ultimately rewarded with a Sebastian Aho one-time tally on the power play. But any comeback hopes fizzled from there as John Tavares netted an insurance marker for the Maple Leafs shortly after.
Frederik Andersen finished with 16 saves on 20 shots.