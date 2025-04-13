Projected Lineup: April 13 vs. Toronto

RALEIGH, N.C. - Taylor Hall will return to the Carolina Hurricanes' lineup on Sunday when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.

With a playoff berth already clinched and their first-round opponent already set, Rod Brind'Amour continues to use the final games of the regular season to give some of his lineup mainstays a rest. Hall, who had the day off yesterday, will draw back in today, while Jordan Martinook will have his first game off since the 2021-22 season.

Injury-wise, Shayne Gostisbehere (upper-body injury) and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (undisclosed injury) will both get another day to heal their wounds as well. Brind'Amour revealed pre-game that he expects both to be back in the lineup again on Wednesday in Montreal.

In net, the team is expected to turn to Frederik Andersen against his old club. The veteran netminder will look to get back on track after coming out on the wrong end of his last two outings.

Tonight's Projected Lineup...

Forwards

Jarvis - Aho - Blake

Hall - Roslovic - Svechnikov

Carrier - Staal - Stankoven

Jost - Jankowski - Robinson

Defense

Slavin - Burns

Orlov - Chatfield

Walker - Morrow

Goaltenders

Andersen

[Backup: Kochetkov]

Injuries

Jesper Fast (Neck | Out For 2024-25 Season)

Shayne Gostisbehere (Upper-Body | No Timetable As Of Apr. 10)

Jesperi Kotkaniemi (Undisclosed | No Timetable As Of Apr. 8)

Scratches

Jordan Martinook (Rest)

PP1: Aho, Blake, Hall and Jarvis with Burns

PP2: Roslovic, Stankoven and Svechnikov with Morrow and Walker