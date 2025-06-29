Canes Transition From The Draft To An Important Week Ahead

RALEIGH, N.C. - Following a prolonged Friday night and an extensive Saturday afternoon, the NHL Draft has officially come and gone.

Adding seven prospects to their pipeline, the Carolina Hurricanes earned praise from various media outlets once again, including Daily Faceoff, for the talent they were able to land.

But now, the franchise's brass, headed by General Manager Eric Tulsky, rapidly turns the page to the next order of business - a four-day stretch that includes both the organization's Development Camp and the opening of the NHL's free agency period.

CANES DRAFT RECAP | DEVELOPMENT CAMP INFO | FREE AGENCY OVERVIEW

Over the last several years, the Canes had hosted their Development Camp later in July, but for a variety of reasons, including an effort to take advantage of several newly-drafted prospects already being stateside, the club has shifted the event up in the summer schedule. Working beautifully in line with that hope, all seven young men selected by Carolina over the weekend will make the trek to North Carolina for this week's event.

The seven, along with other drafted prospects from recent years, and several invitees, will be on the ice Invisalign Arena the following times this week: