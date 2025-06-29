Canes Transition From The Draft To An Important Week Ahead

Team prepares to shape up its group ahead of the 2025-26 season

6.28.25 Tulsky

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

By Walt Ruff
RALEIGH, N.C. - Following a prolonged Friday night and an extensive Saturday afternoon, the NHL Draft has officially come and gone.

Adding seven prospects to their pipeline, the Carolina Hurricanes earned praise from various media outlets once again, including Daily Faceoff, for the talent they were able to land.

But now, the franchise's brass, headed by General Manager Eric Tulsky, rapidly turns the page to the next order of business - a four-day stretch that includes both the organization's Development Camp and the opening of the NHL's free agency period.

CANES DRAFT RECAP | DEVELOPMENT CAMP INFO | FREE AGENCY OVERVIEW

Over the last several years, the Canes had hosted their Development Camp later in July, but for a variety of reasons, including an effort to take advantage of several newly-drafted prospects already being stateside, the club has shifted the event up in the summer schedule. Working beautifully in line with that hope, all seven young men selected by Carolina over the weekend will make the trek to North Carolina for this week's event.

The seven, along with other drafted prospects from recent years, and several invitees, will be on the ice Invisalign Arena the following times this week:

  • Monday, June 30th | On-Ice Testing - 12:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday, July 1 | Skills Sessions - 9 a.m. & 12:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 2 | Skills Sessions - 9 a.m.

Prospects Development Camp is free and open to the public. When not on the ice, the prospects will learn about life as a prospective professional and how to be a Hurricane.

While the future of the organization is taking place in the event, Tulsky, Associate General Manager Darren Yorke, and staff will try to round out the here-and-now Hurricanes. The team has north of $26M to work with as free agency gets set to open and doesn't have many holes to fill.

Of the team's "every night" lineup regulars, only Brent Burns, Dmitry Orlov, and Jack Roslovic are set to become unrestricted free agents. With Alexander Nikishin and Scott Morrow at the very least in the mix to take two of those spots, the Canes are in a good position to get creative if they want to stay true Tulsky's desire, one in which he says the team won't stop trying to improve until they have the 20 best players at every position.

PENDING NHL UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS | CANES OFFSEASON PLAYER TRACKER

It's anyone's guess what is in store, but like their draft strategy, approach displayed ahead of this year's trade deadline, and the way they want to play on the ice, if there's one thing we've come to know, it's that the Canes like to be aggressive.

