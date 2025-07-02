Canes Bolster Blue Line With Big Addition Of Miller

RALEIGH, N.C. - It was well-understood that with north of $26M in cap space, limited roster spots to fill, and a desire to make their team better, the Carolina Hurricanes were going to get creative this offseason.

And just like the summer of 2022, on the first day unrestricted free agents could sign contracts with new clubs for the upcoming season, the Canes got creative indeed, adding a premier defenseman via trade.

Welcome, K'Andre Miller.

A restricted free agent with the New York Rangers, not only did the Canes add his rights, they made him the latest member of their core group, signing him to an eight-year contract that takes him through the 2032-33 season. Joining the likes of Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Jaccob Slavin, and Logan Stankoven, the team was willing to make him a big part of their future before he's even played a single game with the team.

"He’s a really powerful skater who can close out really effectively, and take away time and space. The aggressive way we play is going to suit him very well," General Manager Eric Tulsky raved at his press conference on Tuesday. "He’s also very strong in front of the net, and good at defending and protecting the front of the net, which is always helpful and important, and something that we can always get better at."