Canes Bolster Blue Line With Big Addition Of Miller

"His natural ability in his skating is going to make him really effective for us.”

7.2.25 Miller Story
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - It was well-understood that with north of $26M in cap space, limited roster spots to fill, and a desire to make their team better, the Carolina Hurricanes were going to get creative this offseason.

And just like the summer of 2022, on the first day unrestricted free agents could sign contracts with new clubs for the upcoming season, the Canes got creative indeed, adding a premier defenseman via trade.

Welcome, K'Andre Miller.

A restricted free agent with the New York Rangers, not only did the Canes add his rights, they made him the latest member of their core group, signing him to an eight-year contract that takes him through the 2032-33 season. Joining the likes of Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, Jaccob Slavin, and Logan Stankoven, the team was willing to make him a big part of their future before he's even played a single game with the team.

"He’s a really powerful skater who can close out really effectively, and take away time and space. The aggressive way we play is going to suit him very well," General Manager Eric Tulsky raved at his press conference on Tuesday. "He’s also very strong in front of the net, and good at defending and protecting the front of the net, which is always helpful and important, and something that we can always get better at."

25 years young, Miller brings 368 games of NHL experience to Raleigh. Perhaps just as importantly, he's also skated in 43 contests during the Stanley Cup Playoffs over six seasons.

A first-round pick of the Rangers in 2018, it's hard to talk about the St. Paul, MN product without mentioning his size and his speed. Standing at 6-foot-5, 209 lbs., he can move, and he can move people.

That combination is not only music to the ears of Tulsky but Rod Brind'Amour too.

"Everybody's looking for big defensemen who have that mobility, and he certainly has the potential, as we've seen," the head coach said at Invisalign Arena on Wednesday. "[He'll] maybe even keep getting better. I think it's a really good move for us."

It's cliche to hear an NHL team say that they want to play fast in today's day in age, but it's the truth when it comes to the Canes.

Their identity is tied to their forecheck and their ability to put pressure on teams. In order to be on top of the opposition, you've got to be not only quick, but quick-thinking.

"I think his skating and recovery speed is going to be really effective for us. When we want guys to get up the ice, they need to be able to get back, too," Tulsky continued. "His natural ability in his skating is going to make him really effective for us.”

Miller, who has played against Carolina 27 times (regular season + postseason) already in his career, knows the type of play he's joining well and is looking forward to it.

"They have such a fast team. They get up and down the ice in a fast motion, and they do everything as a team. It's a fun group to watch, and they've had a lot of success recently, so I'm excited to join that style of game," Miller said during his introductory media availability.

He's also familiar with the game of one his new teammates, Jaccob Slavin.

"He's definitely one of the guys I've tried to model my game after the last couple of years," the defender said. "He's obviously a generational player in this league and on this team. I think it's going to be great sharing ideas and sharing the ice with him."

New Canes defenseman speaks to the media for the first time since being traded to Raleigh

In order to land the big fish, the Canes had to part ways with prized prospect Scott Morrow, as well as both a first and second-round pick in the 2026 draft. While it's undoubtedly a nice return for New York, Tulsky believes it was a roll of the dice worth taking for a team eyeing to be right back in the Stanley Cup mix next June.

"It's a big price to pay, but we think (K'Andre Miller) is a great fit for us," the GM continued yesterday. "You hear me talk about how hard our scouting department works to identify players who will fit. He's one of them."

That sentiment is co-signed by Brind'Amour.

"He's big, can skate, takes up space, and that's hard to defend," the head coach added. "I think there's an offensive touch there. He can shoot it and has the offensive ability. There's a lot to be excited about."

