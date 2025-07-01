Canes Agree To Terms With Stankoven On Eight-Year Contract Extension

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has agreed to terms with forward Logan Stankoven on an eight-year, $48 million contract extension, which will begin with the 2026-27 season.

“From the moment he arrived in Raleigh, it was clear to us that Logan was a Hurricane,” said Tulsky. “We’re thrilled that he agrees, and is committed to being a big part of this organization long term.”

Stankoven, 22, registered 38 points (14g, 24a) in 78 regular-season games with Carolina and Dallas in 2024-25, finishing the regular season tied for second among NHL rookie skaters in game-winning goals with five. He recorded nine points (5g, 4a) in 19 regular-season games with Carolina after being acquired on March 7, and added eight points (5g, 3a) in 15 Stanley Cup playoff appearances with the club. Stankoven. Stankoven has totaled 20 goals and 32 assists (52 points) in 102 career NHL games for Carolina and Dallas, and added 16 points (8g, 8a) in 34 Stanley Cup playoff appearances. Originally a second-round selection, 47th overall, at the 2021 NHL Draft, Stankoven was acquired by the Hurricanes along with first round picks in 2026 and 2028 and third-round selections in 2026 and 2027 from the Dallas Stars in exchange for forward Mikko Rantanen.

A native of Kamloops, B.C., Stankoven played his first full professional season in 2023-24, winning the Dudley “Red” Garrett Memorial Award as the American Hockey League’s rookie of the year after registering 24 goals and 33 assists (57 points) in 47 games played for the Texas Stars. He was recalled by Dallas to make his NHL debut in Raleigh against the Hurricanes on Feb. 24, 2024, and scored 14 points (6g, 8a) in 24 games down the stretch to help the Stars clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.

Prior to turning professional, Stankoven spent parts of five seasons with the Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL), totaling 260 points (115g, 145a) in 179 career games and earning WHL and Canadian Hockey League (CHL) Player of the Year honors in 2022 with 104 points (45g, 59a) in 59 games played. He has also represented Canada at a number of international competitions, winning gold at the 2021 IIHF World U18 Championship and appearing in the 2022 and 2023 IIHF World U20 Championships.