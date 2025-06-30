Canes Announce 2025 Prospects Development Camp Roster

RALEIGH, NC. – The Carolina Hurricanes announced the roster for the team’s annual Prospects Development Camp on Monday, which will be held at Invisalign Arena this week.

The full 2025 Prospects Development Camp Roster and Guide can be viewed here.

Attendees include all seven selections from this past weekend's 2025 NHL Draft, select players taken in previous drafts, and invitees.

2025 NHL Draft Selections

Semyon Frolov (G), MHK Spartak (MHL)

Charlie Cerrato (C), Penn State (Big Ten-NCAA)

Ivan Ryabkin (C), Muskegon (USHL)

Kurban Limatov (D), MHK Spartak (MHL)

Roman Bausov (D), Dynamo St. Petersburg (MHL)

Viggo Nordlund (LW), Skellefta AIK (Sweden Jr.)

Filip Ekberg (LW), Ottawa (OHL)

Eight other attendees are also heading to their first development camp in Raleigh:

Fyodor Avramov (LW), 2024 NHL Draft (188th overall)

Blake Biondi (C), 2020 NHL Draft (109th by Montreal)

Ben Hrebik (G), Camp Invitee

Nils Juntorp (RW), Trade with Chicago (Jan. 24, 2025)

Jaeden Nelson (G), Camp Invitee

Alexander Rykov (RW), 2023 NHL Draft (100th overall)

Alexander Siryatskiy (D), 2024 NHL Draft (124th overall)

Stanislav Yarovoi (RW), 2023 NHL Draft (126th overall)

Eight players attending this year’s development camp also attended last year’s camp:

Dominik Badinka (34th overall, 2024)

Michael Emerson (190th overall, 2023)

Simon Forsmark (101st overall, 2022)

Noel Fransen (69th overall, 2024)

RW Josh Nadeau (Invitee)

RW Jayden Perron (94th overall, 2023)

RW Justin Poirier (156th overall, 2024)

LW Oskar Vuollet (133rd overall, 2024).

Five different NCAA programs are represented by current, former or committed players at this year’s development camp.