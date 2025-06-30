Canes Acquire Cayden Primeau From Montreal

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired goaltender Cayden Primeau from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a seventh-round selection in the 2026 NHL Draft.

“Cayden is 25 and coming off his best AHL season. He adds seasoned depth to our organization at the goaltending position,” said Tulsky.

Primeau, 25, who is the son of former Hurricanes captain Keith Primeau, posted a 2-3-1 record, 4.70 goals-against average and .836 save percentage in 11 games with the Montreal Canadiens in 2024-25. He spent the majority of the season with the Laval Rocket in the American Hockey League (AHL) where he registered a 21-2-3 record, 1.96 GAA and .927 SV% in 26 games. He also appeared in eight playoff games with the Rocket, posting a 3-4-0 record, 3.27 GAA and .878 SV%. Primeau won the 2025 Harry Holmes Memorial Award for the AHL Best Goaltending duo alongside teammate Connor Hughes.

The 6’3”, 205-pound netminder has registered a 13-24-7 record, 3.69 GAA, .884 SV% and two shutouts in 55 career NHL games with the Canadiens from 2019-2025. Additionally, he has posted an 84-44-18 record, 2.60 GAA, .912 SV% and 13 shutouts in 149 career AHL games with Laval from 2019-2025. Primeau was named to the 2020 AHL All-Rookie Team and the 2021 AHL All-Star Team. Prior to his professional career, he spent two seasons at Northeastern University where he earned a 44-18-6 record, 2.00 GAA and .932 SV% in 70 games from 2017-2019. After posting a 19-8-5 record, 1.92 GAA, .931 SV% and four shutouts in 34 games in his freshman year at Northeastern, he was named the Hockey East Goaltender of the Year, the New England Rookie of the Year and to the Hockey East All-Rookie and All-Star Teams. The Farmington Hills, Michigan native earned a 25-10-1 record, 2.09 GAA, .933 SV% and four shutouts in 36 games in his sophomore year to help Northeastern win the Hockey East Championship. He was also awarded the Mike Richter Award for the Top Collegiate Goalie, named Hockey East’s Goaltender of the Year and to the Hockey East First All-American and First All-Star Teams. Primeau has represented the United States at the 2019 IIHF World Championship, 2019 IIHF U20 World Championship (silver) and the 2017 IIHF U18 World Championship (gold). He was originally selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the seventh round, 199th overall at the 2017 NHL Draft.