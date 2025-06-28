What They're Saying About The Canes' 2025 Draft Picks

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes added seven young players to their prospect pool on Saturday, during the second day of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Making just one of their seven assigned selections, the Canes continued what's become tradition, wheeling and dealing picks along the way. After moving their first-round choice to Chicago late Friday night, Eric Tulsky and crew turned #29 overall into a trio of second-round picks.

Tulsky explained after the first 32 picks that there were several players in the mid-round area that the team had their eyes on, and although they came to the event without a pick between #30 and #86, they wound up obtaining and making four of them.

Here's a brief look at all of the selections that were made by Carolina, and a brief description from Associate General Manager Darren Yorke, who runs the draft for the team:

Yorke also told reporters that all seven choices will be at the team's 2025 Development Camp, which takes place next week at Invisalign Arena.