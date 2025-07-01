Canes Acquire K'Andre Miller From New York

RALEIGH, N.C. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired defenseman K’Andre Miller from the New York Rangers in exchange for defenseman Scott Morrow, a conditional first-round draft pick and Carolina’s 2026 second-round draft selection. In addition, the Hurricanes and Miller have agreed to an eight-year contract, which will pay Miller an Average Annual Value (AAV) of $7.5 million through the 2032-33 season.

“K'Andre is a defenseman who we feel is a very strong fit for the way we play," said Tulsky. "He is just approaching his prime and we are confident that he will excel in a Hurricanes sweater.”

Miller, 25, completed his fifth NHL season with the Rangers in 2024-25, totaling seven goals and 20 assists (27 points) in 74 games. The St. Paul, MN, native ranked first among Rangers defensemen and 10th among NHL defensemen in takeaways (47) and was second among Rangers defensemen in hits (107) and blocked shots (110). Originally selected by the Rangers in the first round, 22nd overall, at the 2018 NHL Draft, Miller has appeared in 368 career NHL games, registering 132 points (36g, 96a) and a plus-49 rating. The 6’5”, 210-pound defenseman earned career highs in goals (9), assists (34) and points (43) during the 2022-23 season, and was a career-best plus-23 in 2021-22. Miller was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team in 2020-21, after totaling 12 points (5g, 7a) and a plus-9 rating in 53 games during the 56-game NHL season.

Prior to turning professional, Miller spent two seasons at the University of Wisconsin, totaling 40 points (12g, 28a) in 62 games, and earning B1G All-Rookie Team honors in 2018-19 after earning 22 points (5g, 17a) during his freshman year with the Badgers. Miller also spent two seasons with the United States National Team Development Program, and has appeared in a number of international competitions, winning silver at the 2018 World U18 Championship and the 2019 World U20 Championship.