Canes Issue Qualifying Offers To Five

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes shared on Monday that they have issued qualifying offers to the following players, retaining the rights to five pending restricted free agents:
- Skyler Brind'Amour
- Domenick Fensore
- Noel Gunler
- Ronan Seeley
- Ryan Suzuki
Players can accept the qualifying offer from 12 p.m. ET on July 1 until 5 p.m. ET on July 15.
Of the five, three (Brind'Amour, Fensore, and Suzuki) are arbitration-eligible.
The following players did not receive qualifying offers, making them unrestricted free agents ahead of the opening of tomorrow's free agency period:
- Anttoni Honka
- Yaniv Perets
- Ty Smith