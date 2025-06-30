Canes Issue Qualifying Offers To Five

Three to become unrestricted free agents

6.19.25 Fensore
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes shared on Monday that they have issued qualifying offers to the following players, retaining the rights to five pending restricted free agents:

  • Skyler Brind'Amour
  • Domenick Fensore
  • Noel Gunler
  • Ronan Seeley
  • Ryan Suzuki

Players can accept the qualifying offer from 12 p.m. ET on July 1 until 5 p.m. ET on July 15.

Of the five, three (Brind'Amour, Fensore, and Suzuki) are arbitration-eligible.

The following players did not receive qualifying offers, making them unrestricted free agents ahead of the opening of tomorrow's free agency period:

  • Anttoni Honka
  • Yaniv Perets
  • Ty Smith

