Canes Sign Carrier To Six-Year Contract

RALEIGH, NC. - Eric Tulsky, General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has signed forward William Carrier to a six-year, $12 million contract. The deal will pay Carrier an average-annual value (AAV) of $2 million through 2029-30.

“William is a physical forward who competes hard at both ends of the ice,” said Tulsky. “He is relentless on the forecheck and difficult to play against. We’re excited to add his veteran presence to our lineup.”

Carrier, 29, recorded eight points in 39 NHL games with Vegas in 2023-24, ranking fifth in hits among all Golden Knights forwards despite missing most of the season due to an upper-body injury. The 6’2”, 220-pound winger has recorded 107 points (58g, 49a) in 413 career NHL games with Vegas and Buffalo since debuting in 2016-17, and he set career highs in goals (16), points (25) and game-winning goals (7) over 56 contests with the Golden Knights in 2022-23. Carrier has also posted 13 points (6g, 7a) and 337 hits in 81 career playoff appearances, and he tallied six points (2g, 4a) in 18 games to help Vegas capture its first Stanley Cup in 2023. He skated in 127 American Hockey League (AHL) games with Rochester from 2014-16, earning 56 points (23g, 33a). The LaSalle, Quebec, native also played five QMJHL seasons with Cape Breton and Drummondville from 2010-14, registering 189 points (73g, 116a) in 227 contests and serving as one of the Screaming Eagles’ alternate captains for two seasons (2012-14). Carrier was selected by St. Louis in the second round, 57th overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft.