Canes 'Not Good Enough' Against Panthers

To start the second period, Rod Brind'Amour elected to take his forward deck and shuffle it, as we've seen many times before.

Still in search of a recipe that can consistently create offense at five-on-five, Martinook jumped up to work alongside Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas, while Seth Jarvis was summoned to fill the void next to Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast.

As the experimentation was in search of a second goal, the Panthers were unfortunately able to get a third by Antti Raanta before that could happen.

Making his third consecutive start in net for Carolina, the veteran kicked a routine shot from Sam Reinhart to his blocker side. However, the rebound kicked right to an unmarked Alexander Barkov, who makes no mistakes with an open net.

Setting the Canes down a pair, there was life to be found before the end of the second period though.

Barkov's goal came with 12:52 remaining in the frame and the tides began to turn with a power play for the visitors. Although they were unsuccessful in their bid, it gave them something offensive to build off of.

Snowballing things in the right direction, the newly-formed Aho line then pulled the team within one.

Some slick work along the wall from Necas allowed Brady Skjei to get a shot on net, creating a second-chance effort for Aho to tap home.