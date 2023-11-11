SUNRISE, FL. - The Carolina Hurricanes' struggles in South Florida continued on Friday, falling to the Panthers by a score of 5-2.
Canes 'Not Good Enough' Against Panthers
“If you watch [Florida's] top guys, they were all over. I don't know where our top guys were."
Kicking off a back-to-back set in the Sunshine State, the Canes came ready to go off the hop.
Perhaps it was the return of Brett Pesce energizing the group, or maybe it was just starting on time, but it took just 80 seconds for Carolina to claim the game's first lead.
Set up by Jesperi Kotkaniemi, the team's leading scorer was rewarded after a slick outlet setup to Jordan Martinook amid a change for the Canes.
Sending a pass 120 feet off the end wall behind Sergei Bobrovsky, a streaking Martinook ripped a one-timer that created a rebound for Jesper Fast. As Fast put the second chance back on himself, Kotkaniemi followed the play up ice and found that loose puck, giving his group an early 1-0 advantage.
Unfortunately, the early tally was the highlight of the opening stanza for Carolina.
Much like Tuesday night against Buffalo where the Sabres were red-hot through the first few minutes, tonight that was the Canes before the period shifted away from them.
Resilient in their pushback, Florida got an equalizer from Matthew Tkachuk just 1:41 later, and as they built their game following, they'd then get the go-ahead goal before the horn.
Tkachuk's continued feasting of the Canes came following a lost puck battle that allowed him to slip free in the slot, and Uvis Balsinski's first NHL goal was brought to life via an odd-man rush in transition for the Cats.
To start the second period, Rod Brind'Amour elected to take his forward deck and shuffle it, as we've seen many times before.
Still in search of a recipe that can consistently create offense at five-on-five, Martinook jumped up to work alongside Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas, while Seth Jarvis was summoned to fill the void next to Jordan Staal and Jesper Fast.
As the experimentation was in search of a second goal, the Panthers were unfortunately able to get a third by Antti Raanta before that could happen.
Making his third consecutive start in net for Carolina, the veteran kicked a routine shot from Sam Reinhart to his blocker side. However, the rebound kicked right to an unmarked Alexander Barkov, who makes no mistakes with an open net.
Setting the Canes down a pair, there was life to be found before the end of the second period though.
Barkov's goal came with 12:52 remaining in the frame and the tides began to turn with a power play for the visitors. Although they were unsuccessful in their bid, it gave them something offensive to build off of.
Snowballing things in the right direction, the newly-formed Aho line then pulled the team within one.
Some slick work along the wall from Necas allowed Brady Skjei to get a shot on net, creating a second-chance effort for Aho to tap home.
Within one goal inside the final five minutes of the middle frame, the Canes kept things moving in the right direction with their second successful penalty kill of the night.
Tuesday night an Andrei Svechnikov minor allowed Buffalo to tie the game, but tonight's minor to the All-Star was able to be of no harm.
Taking momentum into the third, Brind'Amour's group simply just wasn't able to hang with the Panthers on the way to the finish.
Critical of his team's top guys post-game, Florida outshot Carolina over the final 20 minutes, and tacked on two goals along the way.
Carter Verhaeghe added an insurance goal for the home side in the back half of the period, and Kevin Stenlund hit the empty net to close out the night, putting a bow on the 5-2 score.
They Said It...
An unhappy Rod Brind'Amour post-game...
"Our top guys weren't very good tonight. You're not going to win if they're not consistently at least matching the other team's top guys. If you watch [Florida's] top guys, they were all over. I don't know where our top guys were."
Jordan Martinook expressing similar frustrations...
"We didn't have everyone on board. For the most part, we were off. Our whole group was off. It's disappointing because that's the team that ended our season last year. You want to come out and show something. Show that it hurt you. We didn't do enough to win that game."
Sebastian Aho offering his thoughts on the affair...
"I thought they were better in every area. It starts with our compete level up and down the lineup. We've got to be a little better. Sometimes the intention might be there, but the execution is not there... I felt like a lot of time those crucial 50/50 battles went their way and we've got to be better. They got more momentum off of it and we spent way too much time in our own zone."
What's Next?
The Canes head across the state post-game, in preparation for a Saturday night matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Worth A Click
Noesen's Versatility Shining Early In An Important Personal Season
Hurricanes' Valuation Makes Biggest Jump Among All NHL Teams
In The Crease: Now What For The Canes?
Canes Issue Update on Andersen
Williams Named To Hurricanes Hall of Fame
Prospects: Where Are They Playing?
Uniform Schedule For 2023-24 Announced
2023-24 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now