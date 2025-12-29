Preview: December 29 vs. NY Rangers

Canes open a back-to-back set against divisional opponents

25-26_122925 NYR_16x92
By Walt Ruff & Peter Dewar
Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to pick up a second straight win on Monday when they host the New York Rangers.

---

When: Monday, Dec. 29

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 23-11-3 (49 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 27

---

Rangers Record: 19-17-4 (42 Points, T-5th - Metropolitan Division)

Rangers Last Game: 2-0 Loss to the New York islanders on Dec. 27

Last Time Out...

  • The Canes snapped a three-game skid on Saturday, besting the Red Wings by a score of 5-2.
  • Shayne Gostisbehere and Andrei Svechnikov had a goal and two assists each, leading the charge offensively.
  • Brandon Bussi stopped 18 out of 20, improving to 12-1-1 to start his NHL career.

Previous Meetings vs. NYR This Season...

  • Nov. 4: Pyotr Kochetkov stopped all 25 shots faced in his first game of the season, backstopping the Canes to a 3-0 victory at MSG.
  • Nov 26: Igor Shesterkin turned aside 36 of 38 shots faced, spoiling Thanksgiving Eve in Raleigh and guiding his team to a 4-2 win.

Feelin' Hot, Hot, Hot...

  • Both Eric Robinson and Andrei Svechnikov enter this evening's tilt with goals in three consecutive games.
  • For Robinson, he carries a season-long point streak and sits just one strike away from hitting double-digit goals for the fourth time in his NHL career. With nine in 31 games, he's well on pace to best his current career-high of 14, which came last season.
  • As for Svechnikov, he has points in five consecutive games, including three multi-point efforts. With nine points in those five games, Rod Brind'Amour has raved about his overall impact for the team during the stretch.

In Net...

  • Should Sunday's practice be an indication, Pyotr Kochetkov would be in line to face the Rangers again.
  • A respectable 6-2 in eight appearances this season, he suffered a tough loss in his last game out (12/20 @ Tampa), but as mentioned, posted a 25-save perfect performance against the Blueshirts in early November.
  • Alternatively, the Canes could go back to the hot hand Brandon Bussi, or give Frederik Andersen another crack as they start a set of two games in two days. The veteran is winless in his last seven outings, going 0-5-2 dating back to early November.

On The Other Side...

  • The Rangers' return from the holiday break was not the one they would have wanted, as they fell 2-0 to their crosstown rivals, the New York Islanders, on Saturday night.
  • That loss marked New York's eighth shutout loss this season, continuing a troubling trend for the Blueshirts. No other team has been shut out more than four times this year.
  • The Rangers do, however, come to Raleigh with the confidence of knowing they took two points out of their last trip to Lenovo Center on Nov. 26.
  • Artemi Panarin posted a goal and an assist in that win, and leads the team overall with 38 points in 39 games.

Injury Updates...

  • Defenseman K'Andre Miller suffered a lower-body injury on Dec. 23 vs. Florida. He missed Saturday's game, but was a full participant in Sunday's practice.
  • Defenseman Jaccob Slavin suffered an upper-body injury on Dec. 19 in Florida. He was labeled as "week-to-week" and placed on injured reserve on Dec. 22.
  • Forward Seth Jarvis was also injured during overtime on Dec. 19, suffering an upper-body injury. He was placed on IR on Dec. 20 and labeled as "week-to-week" on Dec. 22.
  • Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault suffered a cut to his hand via a skate blade on Nov. 9 and underwent surgery to repair lacerated tendons on Nov. 10. He is expected to miss three to four months.

What Are We Wearing?

  • The Canes will wear their RED uniforms for the contest. To view the team's full 2025-26 uniform schedule, click here.

What's Next After This Game?

  • The Canes will fly to Pittsburgh post-game to wrap up their back-to-back on Tuesday against the Penguins.
  • Next Game: Tuesday, Dec. 30 at Pittsburgh | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO
  • Next Home Game: Thursday, Jan. 1 vs. Montreal | 7:00 p.m. ET | FDSNSO | Tickets | Parking

