Preview: December 29 vs. NY Rangers

RALEIGH, N.C. - The Carolina Hurricanes will try to pick up a second straight win on Monday when they host the New York Rangers.

---

When: Monday, Dec. 29

Puck Drop: 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch: FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network App | Learn More

Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes App

---

Canes Record: 23-11-3 (49 Points, 1st - Metropolitan Division)

Canes Last Game: 5-2 Win over the Detroit Red Wings on Dec. 27

---

Rangers Record: 19-17-4 (42 Points, T-5th - Metropolitan Division)

Rangers Last Game: 2-0 Loss to the New York islanders on Dec. 27