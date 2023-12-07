'Brutal Start' Sinks Canes In Edmonton

Short Night For Kochetkov

Taking his turn in net after Antti Raanta started Monday in Winnipeg, it was unfortunately a short-lived evening for Pyotr Kochetkov.

Entering 3-0-1 in his last four starts, tonight could not have been more opposite for the young 24-year-old. Lasting just 5:46, the netminder allowed three goals on six shots before a rare Rod Brind'Amour in-game removal.

By no means were all three goals Kochetkov's fault, there were breakdowns, breathers, and atypical lapses leading to each one, but at the end of the day, Carolina's netminder was unable to pull off any magical stops before Raanta took over.