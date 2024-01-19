Canes Claim Spencer Martin On Waivers

Goaltender has made 51 career NHL appearances

1.19.24 Martin
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. – Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has claimed goaltender Spencer Martin on waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Martin, 28, has posted a 3-8-1 record, 3.65 goals-against average and .887 save percentage in 13 NHL games with the Blue Jackets this season. The 6’3”, 191-pound netminder has earned a 17-25-6 record, 3.63 goals-against average and .886 save percentage in 51 career NHL games with Columbus, Vancouver and Colorado. Martin has registered a 94-85-22 record, 2.88 goals-against average, .905 save percentage and 13 shutouts in 214 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with Abbotsford, Syracuse, Colorado and San Antonio. The Oakville, Ont., native was selected by the Avalanche in the third round, 63rd overall, of the 2013 NHL Draft.

