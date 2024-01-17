Martinook Playing An Important Role As "Ring Leader" In Canes Locker Room

"Everybody on the outside sees the emotional side to him, but when you see him on the ice, that’s what’s important. Everybody can talk the talk, but he backs it up with how he plays."

11.30.23 Martinook
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Every player has a ritual as the Carolina Hurricanes prepare to take the ice for warmups ahead of each game.

Standing in the hallway that leads to the ice, a few will assess their available sticks on the wall before choosing which one to go with for the evening. Some will use the time to lock in mentally, some will go out of their way to ensure everyone isn't too uptight.

Jordan Martinook is the latter.

"AHHHHHH! MISTA SVECHNIKOV!"

A tradition that fans have become accustomed to seeing in videos shared via social media, each game Martinook screams in the face of Andrei Svechnikov, immediately perking up anyone within earshot and getting a laugh out of most teammates.

But how did it start? And why?

"Svechy was 18 when he played his first NHL game, and his English wasn't great. I was on his line and I just wanted to give him something to make him feel less nervous. I guess it worked," Martinook shared with a laugh, reflecting on the origin story. "I don't know, he might have hated it, but we just kind of ran with it."

Unique, and a far cry from the usual fist-bump and "let's go", there's more to the story though.

Where did the idea come from?

"It actually started in Arizona when I was with the Coyotes.  I used to do it to Tobias Rieder before each game. Me, him, and Connor Murphy would drive together to the rink and we'd pull up to the parking attendant at the gate, and it was a sweet old man named Lou, and he would say, 'Hello, Mista Rieder, Mista Murphy, Mista Martinook'," #48 looked back. "So then I'd yell at Tobi in the hallway there to get us fired up."

11.30.23 Martinook Rants Yotes

Raanta (left) and Martinook (right) were teammates together for two seasons in the desert, 2016-18.

© Scott Audette/NHLI via Getty Images

Antti Raanta was in Arizona with Martinook and Rieder. Now in his third go-around of hearing it with the Canes, the netminder knows the routine well.

"It doesn’t get old. It’s always fun. Marty will yell at Svech, Svech will yell back to the room for Staalsy or somebody," the veteran goalie chuckled. “When Marty walks in, you know it’s almost game time."

On the surface, it's a silly pre-game antic. However, ask those who've been around it for a while, and they'll tell you it's just a small sample of what Martinook provides to the overall morale of the room.

"His energy gives a lot to other guys, " Raanta continued. "You might be low on energy, and you might be tired, but when you know that Marty can do that 82 times per year, plus playoffs, concerts, and football games, I think you can find the energy within yourself to get going too."

When Svechnikov first heard the scream in 2018, he admits now that he was surprised, but in look backing, appreciates the intentions of Martinook attempting to make the transition easier for him.

"It was hilarious. It's a good memory now," the 2023 All-Star said. "He brings the energy and he makes you want to be around him because he's a fun guy. I love that and we definitely need it in the room."

Over the years the duo has deviated from just the standard yell, incorporating stories and other jokes, but the original version remains a fan-favorite.

The vocal pre-game exhibit isn't just an isolated incident for Martinook.

Becoming known by both his teammates and the fan base as the "resident loud man", the 12th-year pro has put his talents on full display the last few months, singing with Nickleback when they came to Raleigh, and firing up the NC State crowd ahead of a football game at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Seemingly a natural-born performer, Martinook is tapping into what could have been a different life for him.

"I did four years of drama in high school, so entertaining is in my blood," he shared. "Plus, I'm just a loud guy, so it's natural."

Each locker room has its characters and the way Rod Brind'Amour sees it, the one Martinook encompasses is pivotal because he's not just trying to be contagious with his demeanor, it translates to the way he operates on the ice as well.

"He’s a Hurricane in the way he plays every night. That’s what’s really infectious," the head coach chimed in with. "Everybody on the outside sees the emotional side to him, but when you see him on the ice, that’s what’s important. Everybody can talk the talk, but he backs it up with how he plays."

Likening him to Chad Larose from his playing days, Brind'Amour praised having someone like that on the roster.

Martinook may not be counted on to score every single night, but when he's out there, his motor is running, and others follow when they see it.

"He’s an emotional leader for our group. It’s tough to stay motivated all day, every day, but he’s the guy that can do it," the 2021 Jack Adams Award winner shared. "Look at all the 50/50 pucks he hunts down. There are things that don’t show up on the scoresheet that enable the team to be successful, and he’s the ring leader to all of that."

11.30.23 Martinook Hall2

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

Worth A Click

Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting

Hurricanes Launch Caniac Connect, An All-New Fan Feedback Platform

Hurricanes Welcome Nucor As Jersey Sponsor

Listen: The Storm Report - Justin Williams

2024 All-Star Profile: Sebastian Aho

Prospects: Where Are They Playing?

Uniform Schedule For 2023-24

2023-24 Single Game Tickets

News Feed

Canes' Eight-Game Point Streak Snapped By Los Angeles

Canes' Eight-Game Point Streak Snapped By Los Angeles
Projected Lineup: Hall of Fame Game vs. Los Angeles

Projected Lineup: Hall of Fame Game vs. Los Angeles
Preview: Hall of Fame Game vs. Los Angeles

Preview: Hall of Fame Game vs. Los Angeles
Hall of Fame Mailbag: Justin Williams

Hall of Fame Mailbag: Justin Williams
Pesce, Raanta Lead Canes To Important Overtime Win

Pesce, Raanta Lead Canes To Important Overtime Win
Projected Lineup: January 13 vs. Pittsburgh

Projected Lineup: January 13 vs. Pittsburgh
Preview: January 13 vs. Pittsburgh

Preview: January 13 vs. Pittsburgh
Canes Recall Perets From Norfolk

Canes Recall Perets From Norfolk
Injury Report: Kochetkov In Concussion Protocol

Injury Report: Kochetkov In Concussion Protocol
Canes Win Wild One Over Ducks

Canes Win Wild One Over Ducks
Projected Lineup: January 11 vs. Anaheim

Projected Lineup: January 11 vs. Anaheim
Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting

Fanatics Betting & Gaming To Partner With Carolina Hurricanes for North Carolina Sports Betting
Preview: January 11 vs. Anaheim

Preview: January 11 vs. Anaheim
Slavin's Fight For Freedom

Slavin's Fight For Freedom
Prospect Report: International Medals & Individual Honors

Prospect Report: International Medals & Individual Honors
Nucor 'The Perfect Fit' For Canes Jersey Partner

Nucor 'The Perfect Fit' For Canes Jersey Partner
Canes Reassign Ponomarev to Chicago

Canes Reassign Ponomarev to Chicago
Blues Take Shootout From Canes

Blues Take Shootout From Canes