Martinook Playing An Important Role As "Ring Leader" In Canes Locker Room

RALEIGH, NC. - Every player has a ritual as the Carolina Hurricanes prepare to take the ice for warmups ahead of each game.

Standing in the hallway that leads to the ice, a few will assess their available sticks on the wall before choosing which one to go with for the evening. Some will use the time to lock in mentally, some will go out of their way to ensure everyone isn't too uptight.

Jordan Martinook is the latter.

"AHHHHHH! MISTA SVECHNIKOV!"

A tradition that fans have become accustomed to seeing in videos shared via social media, each game Martinook screams in the face of Andrei Svechnikov, immediately perking up anyone within earshot and getting a laugh out of most teammates.

But how did it start? And why?