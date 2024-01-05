Hurricanes Welcome Nucor As Jersey Sponsor

Nucor logo to appear on all Hurricanes jerseys through 2026-27

Nucor_Canes_2568x1444
By Canes PR
@CanesPR Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that Nucor, North America’s most diversified and sustainable steel and steel products company, will become the Hurricanes’ official jersey patch sponsor.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Nucor as our first-ever jersey patch sponsor,” said Waddell. “Nucor is based here in North Carolina and shares our values of teamwork and sustainability. We’re proud to add their logo to our uniform.”

“The Nucor team is proud to be supporting our home state hockey team as the official jersey patch sponsor. Nucor is one of the most sustainable steelmakers in the world, based here in North Carolina. Our steel can be found everywhere – in cars, appliances, bridges, skyscrapers and sports stadiums across the country, including PNC Arena. We are excited to partner with the Carolina Hurricanes,” said Leon Topalian, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to connect two world-class brands like Nucor and the Carolina Hurricanes. Strong partnerships like this are forged in shared values and beliefs and we believe this partnership will have long-term success and create many mutually beneficial outcomes. OVG has been the global leader in venue development and sustainability over the years so to have Nucor and their passionate focus on sustainability as a key part of this deal makes it even more special,” said Dan Griffis, President of Global Partnerships for Oak View Group.

The Nucor logo will appear on the upper chest of all Hurricanes jerseys beginning with tonight’s game at Washington through the 2026-27 NHL season. Nucor patches are currently available in the Carolina Hurricanes’ official team store, The Eye, for any fan who would like to add the patch to an existing jersey.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation is the largest steel and steel products producer in North America and the largest recycler of any material in the Western Hemisphere. For more than five decades, Nucor has been built on the sustainable model of producing steel with a low-carbon footprint by recycling scrap metal into new steel and steel products through the use of electric arc furnace technology. With its continued investment in breakthrough technologies to lower emissions across the supply chain, Nucor is committed to reshaping the industry by not only making steel more sustainably but enabling partners to reach their own carbon reduction goals. Nucor’s international headquarters is in Charlotte, N.C.

About Oak View Group

Oak View Group (OVG) is a global sports and entertainment company founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015. OVG’s mission is to be a positive disruption to business as usual in the sports, live entertainment, and hospitality industries. OVG is world-renowned as the leading full-service live entertainment and hospitality group, with 10 major new arenas either open or under development including: Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center; UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY; Moody Center in Austin, TX; Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, CA; and CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD; as well as arena development projects for Co-op Live in Manchester, UK;  Anhembi Arena in São Paulo, Brazil;  FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, ON; a New Arena and entertainment district in Las Vegas, NV; and a New Arena in Cardiff, Wales. OVG360 is a full-service venue management, hospitality solutions, and venue services company servicing more than 400 arenas, stadiums, performing arts centers, culture institutions, and convention centers worldwide. More information at OakViewGroup.com, and follow OVG on FacebookInstagramX, and LinkedIn.

News Feed

