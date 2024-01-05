Hurricanes Welcome Nucor As Jersey Sponsor

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that Nucor, North America’s most diversified and sustainable steel and steel products company, will become the Hurricanes’ official jersey patch sponsor.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Nucor as our first-ever jersey patch sponsor,” said Waddell. “Nucor is based here in North Carolina and shares our values of teamwork and sustainability. We’re proud to add their logo to our uniform.”

“The Nucor team is proud to be supporting our home state hockey team as the official jersey patch sponsor. Nucor is one of the most sustainable steelmakers in the world, based here in North Carolina. Our steel can be found everywhere – in cars, appliances, bridges, skyscrapers and sports stadiums across the country, including PNC Arena. We are excited to partner with the Carolina Hurricanes,” said Leon Topalian, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to connect two world-class brands like Nucor and the Carolina Hurricanes. Strong partnerships like this are forged in shared values and beliefs and we believe this partnership will have long-term success and create many mutually beneficial outcomes. OVG has been the global leader in venue development and sustainability over the years so to have Nucor and their passionate focus on sustainability as a key part of this deal makes it even more special,” said Dan Griffis, President of Global Partnerships for Oak View Group.

The Nucor logo will appear on the upper chest of all Hurricanes jerseys beginning with tonight’s game at Washington through the 2026-27 NHL season. Nucor patches are currently available in the Carolina Hurricanes’ official team store, The Eye, for any fan who would like to add the patch to an existing jersey.