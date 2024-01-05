2024 All-Star Profile: Sebastian Aho

RALEIGH, NC. - For the third time in his NHL career (2019, 2022), Sebastian Aho is an All-Star.

Touting 43 points in 35 games, he ranks third among all Metropolitan Division skaters in scoring. With seven goals and 14 assists coming in the past 11 games, no skater in the Eastern Conference has been hotter since December 12.

Including a five-game point streak, Aho has been a catalyst for the Carolina Hurricanes' current run of four consecutive wins.

"He's going [to All-Star Weekend] because he's put up points, but what really should be known is how he does it. We ask him to kill penalties, we ask him to be on the power play, and he's special in every area of the game," Rod Brind'Amour said of the selection. "He puts up the points, but really his 200-foot game and his overall team game are why he should be going."

Second in power play points (11) among all NHL skaters over the last 23 days, #20 is responsible for the two-minute segments starting on the right foot. Far and away the team's leader in faceoffs taken on the man advantage, the Rauma, Finland-born forward has taken 41.9% of power play draws for the team thus far this season.

Winning just under 60% of them, Carolina's power play has scored 36 goals in 38 games this season, one off of the league lead.