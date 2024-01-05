2024 All-Star Profile: Sebastian Aho

Reflecting on what's made #20 so successful to start the season for the Canes

By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, NC. - For the third time in his NHL career (2019, 2022), Sebastian Aho is an All-Star.

Touting 43 points in 35 games, he ranks third among all Metropolitan Division skaters in scoring. With seven goals and 14 assists coming in the past 11 games, no skater in the Eastern Conference has been hotter since December 12.

Including a five-game point streak, Aho has been a catalyst for the Carolina Hurricanes' current run of four consecutive wins.

"He's going [to All-Star Weekend] because he's put up points, but what really should be known is how he does it. We ask him to kill penalties, we ask him to be on the power play, and he's special in every area of the game," Rod Brind'Amour said of the selection. "He puts up the points, but really his 200-foot game and his overall team game are why he should be going."

Second in power play points (11) among all NHL skaters over the last 23 days, #20 is responsible for the two-minute segments starting on the right foot. Far and away the team's leader in faceoffs taken on the man advantage, the Rauma, Finland-born forward has taken 41.9% of power play draws for the team thus far this season.

Winning just under 60% of them, Carolina's power play has scored 36 goals in 38 games this season, one off of the league lead.

His recent success also springboarded him into yet another all-time start to a season for the organization.

Producing 42 points in his first 34 games, not only was it the second time in three seasons that he began a campaign with that exact stat line, but it also ranks as the second-best point total through a player's first 34 games of a season for the Canes. In 26 seasons, only Eric Staal totaled more, recording 49 during the 2005-06 season.

"His competitiveness is right there with the elites. He's got a great skill set, but it's his mind [that makes him great]," Jordan Staal said of Aho. "He thinks the game quickly and he reads the game so well. He understands where the puck is going, and when he has it, he puts his skill and speed to use. He's got all of it and that's what makes him a great player."

Reaching the 42-point mark after becoming the first player in team history to register four-point outings on consecutive days, it was also the first time in over 20 years that an NHL player had done so.

The seventh and eighth four-point nights of his eight-year career, Aho also hit the 500-point milestone amid those performances. Becoming the fourth player in franchise history to reach the mark, he also became the fourth-fastest Finnish national to hit 500, joining some elite company in Jari Kurri, Teemu Selanne, and Mikko Rantanen.

"He's a sneaky fast skater and he's really strong. I don't know that people realize how strong he is," honorary Finn Seth Jarvis raved of his teammate. "He's skilled, he's smart, and above all else, he's tenacious. When you put all of those things together, that's what makes him so effective, especially in the big moments."

While his most recent stretch has undoubtedly been the highlight of the season thus far, there have also been several other memorable moments already from the campaign for #20.

Including the overtime winner to cap off a four-goal come-from-behind victory in New York on November 4, Aho has more games with multiple points (12) than he has games where he's been held pointless (11).

"I guess you've done something right if you get the call to go to the All-Star Game," he said, humbly. "It's always fun to go there and to be there with the best players, competing."

CAR@NYI: Aho scores goal against Islanders

The 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend will take place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, February 1-3.

Extended to become a three-day event this year, the stretch will begin with the return of the All-Star Player Draft Thursday on ESPN. The captains of the four All-Star teams, who will be paired with celebrity captains, will select their teams from the remaining pool of All-Star players.

Friday night will be the All-Star Skills, in a revamped format. 12 players, to be named later, will compete in eight events for the chance to bring home $1M. Aho was a winner of the Accuracy Shooting contest in 2022, taking home the crown in Vegas.

Saturday, the All-Star Game(s) will take place on ABC.

