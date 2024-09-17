Gunler Aims to Bounce Back from Injuries

Forward looking to put together a full campaign for the first time since 2021-22

9.14.24 Gunler With Bug
By Walt Ruff
@WaltRuff Hurricanes.com

RALEIGH, N.C. - The last few years for Noel Gunler have been a roller coaster, to say the least.

Selected in the second round of the 2020 draft by Carolina, the skilled forward was signed to an entry-level contract in March 2022.

Coming to North America right away and immediately playing in 21 games (regular season + postseason) with the Chicago Wolves, he was a member of the Calder Cup-winning group.

But things went sideways the following year.

Playing in just 31 games for the Wolves, Gunler dealt with injuries that prohibited him from getting to the level of offensive production that his game had become synonymous with.

After surgery cut his season short, the injury bug continued to bite him while he played in Finland for the 2023-24 campaign. Dressing for Karpat, he was only able to skate in 24 games before going under the knife once again.

"It's been really tough. For the last year and a half, I haven't played hockey without anything bothering me," Gunler said on Monday. "It's been tough, mentally."

Now with a full offseason to reset, Gunler is coming to Canes training camp 100% healthy and with a refreshed outlook.

"[The past health issues] are something that I've moved on from and I'm just trying to learn from it. I just want to enjoy being back playing," he said with a smile, after wrapping up a successful Prospects Showcase.

A critical part of the team's two victories, Gunler, born in Luleå, Sweden, unofficially finished tied for the team lead with five points. More importantly, both he and Canes' management believed that he played the way that he needs to play to be successful.

"The biggest thing for him, and he showed it this weekend, is that he needs to be hard to play against every single game. His ability to get in on the forecheck and recover pucks was impressive" Canes Associate General Manager Darren Yorke offered. "Him being harder to play against will allow him to have more opportunities offensively because of that strong forechecking ability."

In addition to being tough to play against and a relentless forechecker, Gunler, a restricted free agent at the end of the season, believes he can merge that with his strong suits to find success, despite the turbulent past 18 months.

"My ability to find space in the offensive zone is probably [my best asset] and I like to think I have a great shot," Gunler self-reviewed. "I think I have good speed and vision. I can put myself in a good position to do good things offensively, and get back in a good position defensively."

If he can put it all together, Canes' brass believes that the prospect's future is as bright as it's ever been.

"He's taken some of the advice, listened to what we've asked him to do and he's showed that that's what he wants," Yorke continued. "This tournament he showed some growth with some of those development things that we've mentioned to him."

9.16.24 Noel

Noel Gunler stands posed during the team's 2023 Media Day.

© Josh Lavallee / Carolina Hurricanes

Worth A Click

Let's Go Camping!

Thanks For The Memories, Antti Raanta

Get To Know Jackson Blake

Yaniv Perets: An 'Outside The Box' Thinker

Welcome To Lenovo Center

View: Conceptual Renderings of Raleigh Sports & Entertainment District Development

Grab Your Calendar and Get Adding...

Hear From Seth Jarvis On His New Contract

Denmark's Going To The Olympics Thanks To Freddie

Is Sebastian Aho A Top 20 Center In The NHL?

Jarvis Signed To Eight-Year Contract Extension

NHL Announces Canes' National TV Games

2024-25 Single Game Tickets On Sale Now

Eric Staal Announces Retirement, Number To Be Retired

2024 Offseason Player Tracker

News Feed

Canes Announce Training Camp Roster

Prospects Showcase: Canes Close Out Event Against Predators

Prospect Q&A: Jackson Blake

Prospects Showcase: Six-Goal Third Period Leads Canes Past Cats

Prospects Showcase: Canes Beat Bolts To Begin Gameplay

Perets To Continue 'Thinking Outside The Box' In Second Pro Season

Canes Announce Training Camp Schedule

Lenovo and Carolina Hurricanes Agree To Multi-Year Arena Naming Rights Agreement

Need To Know: Canes at the 2024 Prospects Showcase presented by Invisalign

Raleigh Sports & Entertainment District Unveils First Look At Mixed-Use Development

Canes Calendar: Upcoming Dates

Canes, PNC Bank Announce New Collaboration

Matt Cullen To Be Inducted Into U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame

Canes to Host Community Preseason Game on Oct. 2

New Deal, Same Seth: Inside Jarvis' New Contract

Jaccob Slavin... The 13th-best Defenseman In The NHL?

Andersen Helps Denmark Clinch Olympic Berth

Canes Sign Seth Jarvis To Eight-Year Contract